Combined no-hitter highlights Stanwood win

Stanwood’s Jemma Lopez reacts to making a catch for an out during the 3A District 1 championship game against Sedro-Woolley on May 15, 2025 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Stanwood’s Jemma Lopez reacts to making a catch for an out during the 3A District 1 championship game against Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Wednesday, March 25:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 13, Marysville Pilchuck 0 (5)

STANWOOD — Jordan Rancourt and Jemma Lopez threw a combined no-hitter as the Spartans (4-0 overall, 1-0 league) run-ruled the Tomahawks (0-2, 0-1). Rancourt (3.0 IP) struck out four hitters, allowing one to reach base, while Lopez (2.0 IP) struck out three and allowed four walks. Stanwood’s bats went 7-for-15, as Addi Anderson (1-for-1, run, 3 RBI) and Rancourt (1-for-1, 2 runs, 3 RBI) each homered for Stanwood while Laylah Cosak (1-for-1, RBI) scored three times.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 4, Mountlake Terrace 3

SHORELINE — Lilia Titali’i-McKinnon’s double walked it off for the Scots (5-0, 1-0), who stayed undefeated in their league opener against the Hawks (1-3, 0-1). Titali’i-McKinnon finished with two RBI while Natalie Fernandez (1-for-3) scored two runs and had an RBI for Shorecrest. Amaya Johnson (2-for-4) batted two runs in while scoring one for Mountlake Terrace.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Edmonds-Woodway 20, Lynnwood 5 (5)

EDMONDS — The Warriors (2-3, 1-0) scored 12 runs in the opening frame to pull away from the Royals (3-2, 0-1). Helena Marsh (3-for-3, run) and Noa Gillespie (2-for-2, run) each batted in four runs for E-W while Bella Swanson (2-for-4, 3 RBI) scored four times. Marsh also struck out seven hitters while allowing one hit and five walks in three innings in the circle. Kennedy Fane scored two runs for Lynnwood.

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Shorewood at Archbishop Murphy, score not reported

Non-league

Jackson 10, Meadowdale 5

LYNNWOOD — The Timberwolves (2-6) didn’t allow a Mavericks (2-2) run until the sixth inning to earn a road win. Madison Jacquot (3-for-4) doubled and brought in three runs while Clara Dorgan (3-for-4) finished with two runs and two RBI for Jackson, which batted 14-for-36. Mackenzie Kim (1-for-3) brought in two runs for Meadowdale.

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak at Lake Stevens, canceled

Arlington at Kamiak, canceled