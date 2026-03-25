The Marysville YMCA mock trial team wins 2nd place

The Marysville Family YMCA mock trial team holds its second-place trophy after the Washington State Mock Trial Championship at the Pierce County Courthouse in Tacoma on Sunday, March 22, 2026. (Provided Photo)

EVERETT — For the first time in the program’s history, the Marysville YMCA team took second place at the Washington State Mock Trial Championship on Sunday.

Washington’s YMCA Mock Trial program includes 1,000 students statewide with only 28 high school teams advancing to the state tournament at the Pierce County Courthouse in Tacoma, a press release said. Historically, the final round is dominated by a small group of established programs, with Seattle Prep appearing in the finals 21 times, Franklin High School 16 times and University Prep nine times, since 2000.

This year, two Snohomish County teams made the top 10, with the Mukilteo YMCA varsity team finishing in 10th place.

In a mock trial competition, teams made up of attorneys and witnesses prepare a case for trial and compete before real judges who rule on motions, objections and the facts of the case. Attorneys serve as the jury, rate the teams’ presentations and decide the winners.

The state competition started on Friday and consisted of four rounds over the weekend. Washington Supreme Court Justice Colleen Melody presided over the final on Sunday. University Prep from Seattle won the championship over Marysville YMCA on a 3-2 vote.

“Our team has been working together for over four years and this is an incredible achievement for the program and the city of Marysville,” said Taryn Dinuis, associate executive director for the Marysville Family YMCA, in the release.

Several Marysville team members won individual achievements. Rudy Vazques and one other competitor won the Tournament Outstanding Attorney Award. Mabel Robison won Championship Trial Outstanding Attorney and Simrin Dhaliwal won Championship Trial Outstanding Witness.

“Our students showed not only preparation and professionalism, but a deep commitment to respect and civility,” volunteer coach Eric Hanson said in the release.

Mukilteo YMCA team member August Akopyan won the Tournament Outstanding Witness Award, tied with four other competitors.

The program is supported by volunteer teachers and attorneys who mentor students and bring their real-world experience to practice and competition.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay