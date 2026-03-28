Comment: Unfettered remote control of energy used by a customer is not the answer

HERALD FORUM / Herald Forum

The Seattle Times article on March 23, 2026, about “demand response” programs to shift customer use of electricity included several simplistic methods. The list in the article provided some details about of “smart meters” and other “demand” control programs.

The list included methods that have been known to the electric industry for a long time. Nothing new here. This included automatic lowering settings on a heating or cooling thermostat, running dishwashers in the evening (potentially a time when less people are using electricity), charging electric vehicles at night, and the use of variable rates for the electricity used. Smart meters can do this automatically by a utility at the operational office without a customer’s consent or knowledge. There are potential issues that could arise when a customer is not aware of the changes a utility makes in the use of electricity. Maybe that’s why “rolling blackouts” were not mentioned in the article.

Again, very simplistic but with a potential for chaos. There are other less controlling methods that could save electricity without resorting to “big brother” tactics. Other methods would require some engineering analyses by a utility. This could be undertaken using the sometimes underused engineering staff in each utility.

A significant amount of savings could come from reducing the amount of “losses” throughout the grid. The losses could be significant. Energy savings could be accomplished by increasing the efficiency of the electric system infrastructure. Some of the equipment that generates major energy losses include distribution system wiring and transformers to name but two items. Some utilities have also generated savings with incremental reduction and operational changes in voltage levels supplied to the customer. How much change? How much savings? Only an analysis of a utility system grid can identify changes needed to achieve desired savings.

Hopefully, utilities will not have a need to employ thermostat or other controls from the utility center. Maybe there will be no restrictions about when to do dishes or when to charge an electric car. Maybe then there will be no need for rolling blackouts.

The energy savings and the need for less power generating facilities could finally give the customer less costs and maybe even a rate reduction on a regular basis. Paying less without a need for interaction with each customer has benefits. It has to start somewhere. Unfettered remote control of energy used by a customer is not the answer.

Ignacio Castro Jr. lives in Edmonds.