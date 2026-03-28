Tyler Larsen, Ian Smith connect for Glacier Peak’s golden goal
Published 6:33 pm Saturday, March 28, 2026
Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 27-28):
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS SOCCER
FRIDAY
Wesco 4A
Glacier Peak 2, Arlington 1
ARLINGTON — Liam Smith scored the golden goal in overtime on an assist from Tyler Larsen to win it for the Grizzlies (4-1-1, 2-1-1). The two combined to tie the score at 1-1 earlier, with Smith assisting a Larsen goal. Jay Reyes of Arlington (2-3-1, 0-2-1) scored the game’s first goal.
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Mariner 3, Jackson 2
Kamiak 2, Cascade 1
Wesco 3A/2A North
Stanwood at Marysville Pilchuck
Wesco 3A/2A
Shorewood 8, Lynnwood 0
Mountlake Terrace 2, Archbishop Murphy 1
Shorecrest 4, Meadowdale 3
Northwest
Lakewood 3, Sedro-Woolley 2
Non-league
Lake Stevens 2, Everett 0
Edmonds-Woodway 2, Monroe 0
EDMONDS — Natan Ghebreamlak scored twice on assists from Jonah Sutcliffe and Edgard Perez-Toro as the Warriors improved to 4-2-0 overall. Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel combined in goal to shut out the Bearcats (3-1-1).
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Snohomish 5, Sultan 0
SATURDAY
Non-league
Shorecrest 2, Glacier Peak 0
Bothell at Shorewood, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
GIRLS GOLF
FRIDAY
Non-league
Stanwood at Arlington, at Gleneagle G.C.
Track and Field
Eastmont Twilight Invitational
EAST WENATCHEE — Stanwood’s Ryan Khoury won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and anchored the winning 1,600-meter relay as the Spartans boys finished fourth in the eight-team event. Barric Danielsen picked up a win in the 300-meter hurdles. Brooke Berry won the 1,600-meter race as the Stanwood girls placed fifth.
Full results can be found HERE.
Rams Relays
YAKIMA — Monroe swept the top three spots in the boys pole vault competition at the five-team event as Michael Carpenter, Coldy Idle and Maximus Jerome each cleared 11 feet, 6 inches. Jacob Jutte won both the long jump and triple jump. Ella Weyhrauch came away with a win in the 400-meter girls race, while Brynn Magelsen claimed the triple jump title for Monroe.