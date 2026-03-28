Tyler Larsen, Ian Smith connect for Glacier Peak’s golden goal

Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 27-28):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 2, Arlington 1

ARLINGTON — Liam Smith scored the golden goal in overtime on an assist from Tyler Larsen to win it for the Grizzlies (4-1-1, 2-1-1). The two combined to tie the score at 1-1 earlier, with Smith assisting a Larsen goal. Jay Reyes of Arlington (2-3-1, 0-2-1) scored the game’s first goal.

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Mariner 3, Jackson 2

Kamiak 2, Cascade 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood at Marysville Pilchuck

Wesco 3A/2A

Shorewood 8, Lynnwood 0

Mountlake Terrace 2, Archbishop Murphy 1

Shorecrest 4, Meadowdale 3

Northwest

Lakewood 3, Sedro-Woolley 2

Non-league

Lake Stevens 2, Everett 0

Edmonds-Woodway 2, Monroe 0

EDMONDS — Natan Ghebreamlak scored twice on assists from Jonah Sutcliffe and Edgard Perez-Toro as the Warriors improved to 4-2-0 overall. Daniel Abraham and Isaiah Zabel combined in goal to shut out the Bearcats (3-1-1).

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Snohomish 5, Sultan 0

SATURDAY

Non-league

Shorecrest 2, Glacier Peak 0

Bothell at Shorewood, 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

GIRLS GOLF

FRIDAY

Non-league

Stanwood at Arlington, at Gleneagle G.C.

Track and Field

Eastmont Twilight Invitational

EAST WENATCHEE — Stanwood’s Ryan Khoury won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs and anchored the winning 1,600-meter relay as the Spartans boys finished fourth in the eight-team event. Barric Danielsen picked up a win in the 300-meter hurdles. Brooke Berry won the 1,600-meter race as the Stanwood girls placed fifth.

Full results can be found HERE.

Rams Relays

YAKIMA — Monroe swept the top three spots in the boys pole vault competition at the five-team event as Michael Carpenter, Coldy Idle and Maximus Jerome each cleared 11 feet, 6 inches. Jacob Jutte won both the long jump and triple jump. Ella Weyhrauch came away with a win in the 400-meter girls race, while Brynn Magelsen claimed the triple jump title for Monroe.

Full results can be found HERE.