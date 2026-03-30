Mariners notebook: Seattle salvages series split Sunday

The Seattle Mariners earned their first shutout win of the season, defeating the Guardians 8-0 to split the season-opening series.

• Sunday marked Dan Wilson’s 200th game as Mariners manager …he improved to a 113-87 regular season record and a franchise-best .565 winning percentage.

• Starter Emerson Hancock set a career-high with nine strikeouts, throwing six hitless innings while allowing one walk in his season debut…he threw 97 pitches (62 strikes). He became the second player in franchise history to toss nine or more stikeouts without a hit allowed, joining Félix Hernández, who struck out 12 in his Perfect Game on Aug. 15, 2012 against Tampa Bay. Hancock is also the first Mariners starter with six or more and no hits allowed since James Paxton’s no-hitter on May 8, 2028 against Toronto. His nine strikeouts surpassed his previous career-high seven strikeouts and his 97 pitches were the third-most he has thrown in his career. Hancock improved to 3-0 with a 1.49 ERA across 3 career starts against the Guardians. He has not allowed a run in each of his last two starts against Cleveland.

• Brendan Donovan hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, his second homer of the season and second with the Mariners. He is the first player to hit two home runs in his first four games with the Mariners since AJ Pollock in 2023. Donovan is 6-for-14 (.429) with three extra-base hits, four runs scored, four RBI and two walks across the first four games of the season. He is the first player since Randy Arozarena (2024) to record six-plus hits in his first four games with the Mariners. He was hit by a pitch in both of his first two at-bats, marking the second time in his career he has recorded multiple HBP in a single game.

• Cole Young singled in the second inning, extending a three-game hitting streak. It marks his longest hitting streak since a three-game streak from Aug. 5-8, 2025.

• Leo Rivas hit an RBI-single in the fourt inning to score Dominic Canzone for the first run of the game.

• Dominic Canzone hit a double in the fourth inning…each of his three hits this season have been for extra bases.

• Randy Arozarena went 2-for-4 with two RBI, scoring runners in the fourth and eighth innings…he is 4-for-13 (.308) with fvie runs scored, two doubles, two RBI and five walks through the first four games of the series.

• Luke Raley hit an RBI-single in the fifth inning, extending his four-game hitting streak to start the season. He also has a team-leading six RBI to start the season.

• Cal Raleigh recorded his first double and extra-base hit of the season in the sixth inning. It also marked the team’s third double and fourth extra-base hit of the game.

• Cooper Criswell closed out the game and recorded the save, throwing three scoreless innings with five strikeouts, including three strikeouts in the eightth inning. He allowed two hits and no walks on 44 pitches (33 strikes) in his second game with the Mariners. His five strikeouts were the most he has tossed since Sept. 1, 2024. He also earned his second career save, and first since April 6, 2025 while with St. Louis.

KING 5 to show 10 M’s games

KING 5 and participating affiliates across the region will deliver the games for free to more than four million households in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii. The games, also being broadcast on Mariners TV, will feature the Mariners regular season announcers, including Aaron Goldsmith, Angie Mentink, Ryan Rowland-Smith, Dave Valle, Ryon Healy and Brad Adam.

KING 5’s exclusive program, On Deck, will air the Wednesday before each game, bringing fans closer to the players and behind the scenes of Mariners Baseball.

“We’re incredibly excited about our partnership with KING and remain committed to delivering our games to fans in ways they want to watch them,” said Kevin Martinez, Mariners President of Business Operations. “With 10 over-the-air games this season, along with a range of cable, satellite and streaming options, we’re proud to offer Mariners fans more ways than ever to watch our games in 2026.”

The following games will be produced by MLB and the Mariners with the feed aired on KING 5 for free. Visit KING5.com for more information.

April 10, 6:40 p.m., vs. Houston Astros

April 17, 6:40 p.m., vs. Texas Rangers

May 15, 6:40 p.m., vs. San Diego Padres

May 29, 7:10 p.m., vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

June 19, 7:10 p.m., vs. Boston Red Sox

July 3, 7:10 p.m., vs. Toronto Blue Jays

July 17, 7:10 p.m., vs. San Francisco Giants

July 31, 7:10 p.m., vs. Minnesota Twins

August 7, 7:10 p.m., vs. Tampa Bay Rays

August 21, 7:10 p.m., vs. Chicago Cubs

Contact your TV provider for information regarding other Mariners TV broadcasts.