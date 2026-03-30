Mariners notes: Cal Raleigh walks off Yankees

The Mariners earned the win against the Yankees with a 2-1 score in the series-opener, winning in back-to-back games for the first time in 2026.

• It marks their first walk-off win of the season…Seattle had 10 regular-season walk-off wins in 2025. Dating back to the 2024 season, the Mariners have 22 walk-off wins, tied for the most in MLB over that span. Cal Raleigh recorded his fifth career walk-off and first since June 28, 2024 vs. Minnesota. His five walk-offs are tied for fifth-most in Mariners history, trailing Mitch Haniger’s franchise record 8.

• Luis Castillo allowed two hits, no runs, two walks and struck out seven batters over six innings in tonight’s game. He threw 95 pitches, including 58 strikes. Castillo recorded his 1,500th career strikeout tonight on a swinging strikeout to Yankees batter Aaron Judge in the sixth inning. He is the 14th active player with 1,500 punchouts. Castillo owns a 2.43 ERA (13 earned runds, 48 2/3 innings pitched) in eight career starts against the Yankees. Since 2017 (the year Castillo debuted), his 2.43 ERA against the Yankees is the fifth-lowest among pitchers with at least five starts against the Yankees.

• This is only the second time in franchise history Mariners pitchers have recorded quality starts with six-plus strikeouts in four of the first five games of the season (last time was 2014).

• Cole Young went 3-for-4 on the night with a double and an RBI. He is batting at a .313/.353/.563 clip to start the season. This is his third time recording three hits in a game. Young drove in the first run of the night on a single to right fiel All four of Cole Young’s RBI this season have come with two outs. His four two-out RBI lead Mariners hitters. Young’s second single of the night had an exit velocity of 111.3 MPH, the third hardest hit and hardest single hit of his career.

• With a walk in the first inning, Brendan Donovan extended his on-base streak to five games. He came one of seven players to reach 13-plus times in his first five games with the Mariners and first since Shawn O’Malley in 2015. Donovan has recorded multi-hit games in four of his first five games with Seattle after going 2-for-4 in tonight’s game. He has reached base in his first at-bat in 4-out-of-5 games, including every game where he has been slotted in the leadoff spot.

• Mitch Garver drew a walk in the second inning in his first at-bat of the season. The 10-pitch walk marks just the third time in his career he has walked after seeing at least 10 pitches.

• Randy Arozarena swatted a single in his first at-bat of the game. He has reached base in all five games this season.

• The Mariners bullpen (Jose A. Ferrer, Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier and Matt Brash) combined for three inning pitched with one unearned run allowed on three hits with three strikeouts.