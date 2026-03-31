Letter: City Council is wasting our tax money

So the Everett city council is going to spend $200,000 on an independent authority to study possible annexation to the city. Aren’t these counsel members capable of doing this themselves? If not they should seek other means of employment.

Other wasted money: A 20 million dollar bridge to the waterfront, not Needed.

Also, the 120 million minor league? stadium, forcing many businesses to relocate.

Meanwhile, our hospitals are facing financial problems, our doctors and nurses are not being paid enough or are in shortage.

Is it ridiculous, that which we need most is given the least, and that which we need the least gets the most. What do you think?

James Tobler

Lynnwood