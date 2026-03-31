Letter: Trump’s record so far…

He promised to end the Ukrainian and Gaza conflicts in his first week; he couldn’t. He promised not to start a war; he has. He promised not to get involved in foreign disputes; he has. His on and off tariff fiasco is confusing the economy. Inflation is rampant; the cost of living is soaring. He’s trying to skew the voting system in favor of Republicans. Wants to disallow mail-in voting and insist on a voter ID which could eliminate millions of legal citizens. (because ones birth name may not correspond to ones voter registration name) The stock market is in free fall. He’s de-funded medical research, humanitarian aid, and other vital government services. And he brags about how great he is and how well the country is doing.

And there’s three more years to go! What else are we in for I wonder?

Len. St.Clare

Mukilteo