Prep roundup: Perez’s scores brace as Monroe draws with Glacier Peak
Published 11:21 pm Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Prep roundup for Tuesday, March 31:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30)
BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Monroe 3, Glacier Peak 3
SNOHOMISH — The Bearcats (3-1-2) and Grizzlies (4-2-2) played to a thrilling draw as Osciel Perez had a brace for Monroe. Ethan Jewett, Kai Jewett and Tyler Larsen scored for Glacier Peak, with Ashton Resendiz assisting on two goals.
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Shorewood 8, Everett 0
Wesco 3A/2A South
Edmonds-Woodway 3, Archbishop Murphy 1
EDMONDS — Natan Ghebreamlak continued his strong campaign with a hat trick for the Warriors (5-2-0 overall, 3-1-0 league). Jonah Sutcliffe assisted on one of Ghebreamlak’s scores, while the goal scorer for Archbishop Murphy (1-3-2, 0-3-2) was not reported.
Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.
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Lynnwood 4, Meadowdale 1
Shorecrest 7, Mountlake Terrace 1
Wesco 4A
Cascade 1, Jackson 0
EVERETT — Fansu Conteh scored what turned out to be the winner for the Bruins (3-2-2, 2-2-1), while the Timberwolves fell to 2-5-0 (1-4-0 league).
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Kamiak 3, Lake Stevens 3
Arlington 2, Mariner 1
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 2, Stanwood 1
Marysville Pilchuck 2, Marysville Getchell 1
Northwest
Lakewood 0, Burlington-Edison 0
Emerald Sound
South Whidbey at Granite Falls, canceled
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BOYS GOLF
Wesco
Marysville Getchell 156, Monroe 163, Snohomish 164, Stanwood 165, Everett 166, Marysville Pilchuck 236
At Camaloch G.C.
Top two golfers: T1. Wyatt Sandven (Stan.) 36, T1. Maverick Stocker (Sno.) 36.