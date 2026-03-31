Prep roundup: Perez’s scores brace as Monroe draws with Glacier Peak

Prep roundup for Tuesday, March 31:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30)

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Monroe 3, Glacier Peak 3

SNOHOMISH — The Bearcats (3-1-2) and Grizzlies (4-2-2) played to a thrilling draw as Osciel Perez had a brace for Monroe. Ethan Jewett, Kai Jewett and Tyler Larsen scored for Glacier Peak, with Ashton Resendiz assisting on two goals.

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Shorewood 8, Everett 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Archbishop Murphy 1

EDMONDS — Natan Ghebreamlak continued his strong campaign with a hat trick for the Warriors (5-2-0 overall, 3-1-0 league). Jonah Sutcliffe assisted on one of Ghebreamlak’s scores, while the goal scorer for Archbishop Murphy (1-3-2, 0-3-2) was not reported.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

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Lynnwood 4, Meadowdale 1

Shorecrest 7, Mountlake Terrace 1

Wesco 4A

Cascade 1, Jackson 0

EVERETT — Fansu Conteh scored what turned out to be the winner for the Bruins (3-2-2, 2-2-1), while the Timberwolves fell to 2-5-0 (1-4-0 league).

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Kamiak 3, Lake Stevens 3

Arlington 2, Mariner 1

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 2, Stanwood 1

Marysville Pilchuck 2, Marysville Getchell 1

Northwest

Lakewood 0, Burlington-Edison 0

Emerald Sound

South Whidbey at Granite Falls, canceled

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BOYS GOLF

Wesco

Marysville Getchell 156, Monroe 163, Snohomish 164, Stanwood 165, Everett 166, Marysville Pilchuck 236

At Camaloch G.C.

Top two golfers: T1. Wyatt Sandven (Stan.) 36, T1. Maverick Stocker (Sno.) 36.