Prep softball: Snohomish’s Edwards, Jackson’s Dorgan pitch gems

Snohomish’s Abby Edwards yells after beating Edmonds-Woodway in the 3A District 1 consolation game on May 15, 2025 in Snohomish. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Snohomish’s Abby Edwards yells after beating Edmonds-Woodway in the 3A District 1 consolation game on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Tuesday, March 31:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30)

Non-league

Snohomish 2, Issaquah 0

SNOHOMISH — Abby Edwards struck out 14 and allowed just four hits in a complete-game shutout of the Eagles as Snohomish improved to 7-1. Shelby Gilbert batted in both runs for the Snohomish offense in a low-scoring win.

Wesco 4A

Jackson 6, Glacier Peak 1

EVERETT — The Timberwolves (4-6 overall, 2-0 league) found their third straight win as Clara Dorgan threw a 14-K, two-hit complete-game gem. Madi Jacquot (3-for-3) was just as dominant on the offensive end for Jackson, homering twice on a two-run, five-RBI day while Aliana Langsea also scored twice for the ‘Wolves. Alexis Garcia doubled and scored a run for Glacier Peak.

Lake Stevens 10, Cascade 1

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (2-1, 1-0) opened league play with their second double-digit run game this season. Alexis Osterholtz (4-for-4) and Alaina Emme (HR) each brought two runs in for Lake Stevens while Peyton Bradley and Ella Roller each scored twice. Paisley Krich allowed seven hits in seven innings for the Vikings, striking out six batters. Kodie Rasmussen doubled for Cascade (1-7, 0-1).

— — — — — —

Kamiak 20, Mariner 5

Northwest

Blaine 19, Lakewood 6 (5)

BLAINE — 11 third-inning runs from the Borderites sunk the Cougars (1-6, 1-4) as Chloe Downing doubled and scored a run for Lakewood.

Northwest 2B/1B

Coupeville 21, Darrington 2