Man shot and killed by Snohomish County deputies on Wednesday in Lynnwood

EVERETT — One man was shot and killed by deputies Wednesday evening following reports of a disturbance at a Lynnwood residence.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence near the 16200 block of East Shore Drive near Martha Lake Park, according to a Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team press release. The male suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Upon arrival, the responding deputies encountered the suspect at the house. “Shots were fired, and the suspect was shot,” the release said. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the suspect died at the scene. The deputies and homeowners were not injured.

The release did not specify how many deputies fired their weapons.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating this incident. The task force of detectives, known as SMART, is assigned to look into police use of force.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will release positive identification and cause and manner of death.

East Shore Drive and the parking lot at Martha Lake Park were temporarily shut down while detectives investigated, said Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team spokesperson Nathan Fabia.

This is the third officer-involved shooting this year.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 2 after a multi-county pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies ended in the officer-involved shooting in Everett. The pursuit began around 6 p.m. Jan. 1 when the Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a domestic dispute between a 38-year-old Oak Harbor man with a gun and a female in the 3800 block of French Road in Clinton.

The pursuit ended the following morning in the 6100 block of Fleming Street in Everett. During the confrontation, officers fired shots. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.

The second incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. March 20, when an Everett officer, who happened to be near Emerson Elementary School, responded to reports of gunfire in the 8700 block of 7th Avenue Southeast. Officers, with assistance from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a drone unit, located a lone adult male who reportedly discharged a handgun into the air.

Officers deployed multiple tasers, but when the man continued to approach, officers discharged their firearms. The man later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan