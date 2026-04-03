Letter: Real history hates this war in Iran

There are six huge problems with the war in Iran.

The first three are these: the war is sponsored and vaingloriously promoted by three authoritarian regimes that haven’t gotten the greenlight from their citizenries for their current war policies. All three of the nations have as their primary motivation for the war to keep their current illegitimate and failing leaders in power. Not a good enough reason to allow them to continue doing what they are doing.

The second set of three is that the religious founders of the three warring cultures—Moses, Jesus, and Muhammad—wouldn’t even come close to justifying this war because they were not imperialist warmongers like the Zionist, evangelical Christian nationalist, and Shia Islamic ecclesiastics of those three nations today.

That’s a lot of history on the side of something much different than the missiles, drones, and warships at the front today.

What is needed is for the people of these three nations to assert the war powers traditionally held by the people and their legislative representatives in real democratic nations. What is also needed is a better understanding of religious theology and history.

Where in the world are we going to find this kind of courage and knowledge with our current careless and jealous leaders running the show and controlling the media?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah