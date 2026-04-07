Climber dies after fall in Index

EVERETT — A climber died after falling approximately 200 feet Monday evening in Index.

Around 5:47 p.m. Monday, Sky Valley Fire, alongside Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue and Snohomish County Fire District No. 5, responded to a report of a climber who fell an estimated 200 feet, according to a Sky Valley Fire social media post.

The climber died due to injuries sustained from the fall, the post said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan