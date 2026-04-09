One man arrested after four-car collision injures nine

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Washington State Patrol responded to a four-car collision that injured nine Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Lynnwood, Washington. (Washington State Patrol)

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EVERETT — A four-car collision Wednesday resulted in one arrest, nine injuries and an overnight closure on Highway 524 near Larch Way in Lynnwood.

Just after 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, three vehicles were traveling west, approaching Larch Way on Highway 524, according to a Washington State Patrol press release. A 2023 Toyota GR Corolla was traveling east.

A 2003 Honda Odyssey with five occupants attempted to pass a 2017 Lexus NX but struck the side of the Lexus and the rear of a 2022 Toyota RAV4, the release said. The RAV4 left the roadway to the right, rolled multiple times and struck a power pole.

Of the 11 individuals involved in the collision, first responders transported nine, four of whom were juveniles, to the various hospitals, the release said.

Drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, the release said.

Just after 10 p.m., the roadway was fully blocked with downed power lines in the area, announced Trooper Kelsey Harding in a social media post. Snohomish County PUD responded to the scene.

Around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, the roadway reopened, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation social media post.

Law enforcement booked the driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old man, into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of three counts of vehicular assault, according to jail records.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan