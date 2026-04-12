Prep roundup: Cascade soccer scores twice late to stun Murphy
Published 1:30 am Sunday, April 12, 2026
Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (April 10-11):
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS SOCCER
SATURDAY
Non-league
Cascade 4, Archbishop Murphy 3
EVERETT — Cascade (5-2-2) scored twice in the final seven minutes for a come-from-behind win. Brandon Diaz Simon scored twice for the Bruins, who also got goals from Leo Alcantar and Redda Elemann. Kyler Phillips stood out in the Archbishop Murphy (1-6-2) loss, recording a hat trick.
— — — — — —
Liberty (Renton), King’s 1
SOFTBALL
Non-league
Wesco 3A/2A South
Archbishop Murphy 9, Shorecrest 8
EVERETT — Carly Madhaven went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored for the Wildcats (6-5 overall, 3-3 league). Ari Dixon threw all seven innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out seven. She held off the Scots, holding a 1-run lead over the final two frames. Sarah Fletcher (3-for-4, double, three runs) and Dixon (2-for-3, four RBI) contributed to Archbishop Murphy’s 16-hit attack.
For Shorecrest (7-5, 2-5) Riu Hanranhan (two runs, two RBI) and Claire Maxwell each went 3-for-4.
TRACK & FIELD
Birger Solberg Invite
BELLINGHAM — Shorewood finished 1-2 in both the 100 and 1,600 meters as the Stormrays won the team title. Hayes Stetler edged fEllow Stormray Thomas Zyskowski in the 100, while Elijah Graves finished just ahead of Max Billett in the mile.
In the girls meet, Lakewood’s Fa’aeaina Fuimaono won the shot put while teammate Priscilla Amevo claimed first in the long jump.
Full results can be found HERE.
Boys teams scores
1. Shorewood 105.5; 2. Anacortes 57; 3. Meadowdale 50, 4. South Whidbey 48; 5. Lynden 46; 8. Jackson 36; 10 Lakewood 29; 14. Shorecrest 24; 23. Sultan 7.
Girls team scores
1. Sehome 76; 2. Gig Harbor 72; 3. Shorecrest 54; 4. Lakewood 49; 5. Shorewood 48; 13. Meadowdale 21; 14. Jackson 20; 22. Granite Falls 9; 23. Cascade 8; 29. Sultan 3.