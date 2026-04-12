Prep roundup: Cascade soccer scores twice late to stun Murphy

Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (April 10-11):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

SATURDAY

Non-league

Cascade 4, Archbishop Murphy 3

EVERETT — Cascade (5-2-2) scored twice in the final seven minutes for a come-from-behind win. Brandon Diaz Simon scored twice for the Bruins, who also got goals from Leo Alcantar and Redda Elemann. Kyler Phillips stood out in the Archbishop Murphy (1-6-2) loss, recording a hat trick.

— — — — — —

Liberty (Renton), King’s 1

SOFTBALL

Non-league

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 9, Shorecrest 8

EVERETT — Carly Madhaven went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored for the Wildcats (6-5 overall, 3-3 league). Ari Dixon threw all seven innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out seven. She held off the Scots, holding a 1-run lead over the final two frames. Sarah Fletcher (3-for-4, double, three runs) and Dixon (2-for-3, four RBI) contributed to Archbishop Murphy’s 16-hit attack.

For Shorecrest (7-5, 2-5) Riu Hanranhan (two runs, two RBI) and Claire Maxwell each went 3-for-4.

TRACK & FIELD

Birger Solberg Invite

BELLINGHAM — Shorewood finished 1-2 in both the 100 and 1,600 meters as the Stormrays won the team title. Hayes Stetler edged fEllow Stormray Thomas Zyskowski in the 100, while Elijah Graves finished just ahead of Max Billett in the mile.

In the girls meet, Lakewood’s Fa’aeaina Fuimaono won the shot put while teammate Priscilla Amevo claimed first in the long jump.

Full results can be found HERE.

Boys teams scores

1. Shorewood 105.5; 2. Anacortes 57; 3. Meadowdale 50, 4. South Whidbey 48; 5. Lynden 46; 8. Jackson 36; 10 Lakewood 29; 14. Shorecrest 24; 23. Sultan 7.

Girls team scores

1. Sehome 76; 2. Gig Harbor 72; 3. Shorecrest 54; 4. Lakewood 49; 5. Shorewood 48; 13. Meadowdale 21; 14. Jackson 20; 22. Granite Falls 9; 23. Cascade 8; 29. Sultan 3.