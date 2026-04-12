Prep Baseball: Shorewood scores game’s only run in walkoff over Terrace

Prep baseball roundup for Friday and Saturday (April 10-11):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 1, Mountlake Terrace 0

SHORELINE — Danny Morgan doubled in the bottom of the seventh and scored with two outs on a Mountlake Terrace error for the game’s lone run. Lukas Wanke pitched a complete-game 1-hitter, striking out six and walking two as Shorewood improved to 10-3 overall and 7-0 in league. Jake Gripentrog went the whole way for Terrace (4-7, 4-4), allowing one unearned run on three hits, a walk and four strikeouts.

Edmonds-Woodway 6, Shorecrest 0

EDMONDS — Declan Crawford struck out 10 batters, allowing just two hits over six innings for the Warriors (8-3 overall, 5-0 league). Leading 1-0 after four innings, Edmonds-Woodway pulled away with a five-run fifth. Will Alseth (2-for-3, run, 1 shutout inning pitched) opened the inning with a double off the wall, and Erik Alsdorf and A Simonsen capped the inning with RBI doubles. Toshi Gilginas went 2-for-3 and scored twice.

Meadowdale 14, Lynnwood 1

Non-league

Snohomish 8, Lake Stevens 6

LAKE STEVENS — Led by Harvey LeRoux (2-for-2, run, RBI), Brecklin Davisson (2-for-3, walk, RBI, 2 runs) and Landon Klein (triple, walk, 2 runs), the Panthers held on to improve to 9-3.

Blake Moser had two hits and scored a run for the Vikings (5-4), who scored twice in the seventh.

— — — — — —

Monroe 7, Archbishop Murphy 5

Glacier Peak 8, Everett 2

Meadowdale 10, Mariner 6

Marysville Getchell 12, Arlington 2

Stanwood 7, Interlake 0

Skyview 6, Kamiak 3

King’s 8, King’s Way Christian 5

SATURDAY

Non-league

Seattle Prep 3, Edmonds-Woodway 2

KIRKLAND — The Warriors (8-4) saw their five-game winning streak end in a game a the NW Invitational Tournament. Edmonds-Woodway walked six times but mustered just two hits on a day when the Warriors hit several balls hard, but right to Seattle Prep fielders, according to E-W assistant coach Will Budnik.

Will Alseth and Andrew Bau each had a hit for the Warriors. Starting pitcher Cameron Croft allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings.

Elyas Rojas and Koen Ekstrom had the hits for the Scots (4-7, 1-4).

— — — — — —

Marysville Getchell 15, Cascade 1