Man arrested in connection with Lynnwood shooting

EVERETT — Police arrested a male suspect in connection with a shooting Friday night at a Lynnwood business.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Lynnwood police officers responded to reports of an assault in the 4300 block of 198th Street Southwest, according to a Lynnwood Police Department social media post. A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect shot a man in his late 30s after a disagreement at a local business.

Police did not immediately disclose the condition of the victim.

Officers identified and took the suspect into custody at his residence in Marysville, the post said.

Individuals who witnessed the incident or have additional information can contact LPDtips@lynnwoodwa.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan