Wind advisory issued for parts of Snohomish County

EVERETT — The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Tuesday morning for parts of Snohomish County.

Winds with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph are expected to last from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the advisory.

Cities included in the advisory are Everett, Snohomish, Edmonds, Marysville, Lake Stevens and Lynnwood. Parts of Skagit and Island counties will also be affected.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, gusts were reaching 35 mph at Paine Field, said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to increase throughout the day, he said.

“The winds will be strongest closer to the water, and with that, we could see some localized power outages as the winds peak this afternoon into this evening,” DeFlitch said.

The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, the advisory said, and the National Weather Service advises residents to secure outdoor objects and use caution when driving. Few power outages may result from blown-down tree limbs. Increasing tree foliage will make trees more susceptible to damage, which could also contribute to power outages, the advisory said.

A weather system is bringing steady rainfall through the Everett area in addition to wind, DeFlitch said. Anyone traveling over the Cascade passes, especially Stevens Pass, should be aware of the forecast as heavy snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, he said.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.