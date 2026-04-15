Comment: We dove into county finances, and critical services are at risk without thoughtful action

Whether you live, work, raise a family, or run a business in Snohomish County – the county’s financial health matters to you. Snohomish County provides foundational public services that every resident, visitor, and business relies on in their daily lives. From public safety and health to roads and housing, Snohomish County provides integral programs and supports that ensure our community’s vitality.

However, without a sustainable county budget, we risk losing the very services that define our quality of life.

Last fall, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers asked for a “fresh set of eyes” from outside county government to examine the county’s looming financial challenges. As a task force, we recently presented our findings and recommendations in a report that was presented to the Snohomish County Council in March.

Our conclusion is clear: Without a balanced approach this year to increase revenue and reduce spending, the outlook is grim.

The Situation

Snohomish County is not alone. Cities, school districts, even the state are seeing the cost of services outpace available revenue. While the county has responsibly managed costs over the last decade, it now faces a $27 million deficit for the coming year.

If left unaddressed, the results will include layoffs, service cuts, returning federal and state grants for canceled projects, more potholes, longer wait times for doing business with the county, and a slower ability to respond to emergencies.

Our Recommendations

There is no single thing that will bridge this gap. We recommend a balanced approach that combines spending reductions with modest tax and fee increases to protect essential services.

Revenue Adjustments: The County Council should approve the annual 1% increase in the county’s portion of property taxes and utilize “banked capacity” from previous years. We also suggest a Transportation Benefit District ($20 vehicle fee in unincorporated areas) and conditionally recommend a Public Safety Enhancement Sales Tax (0.1%).

Strategic Cuts: The county must examine vacant positions for elimination, reevaluate service levels, and pause program expansions.

Fiscal Stability: Establishing a formal reserve target is essential to ensure the county is prepared for future emergencies.

Why This Matters

We all recognize that many families and businesses are struggling with affordability. That is why we believe any additional taxes or fees should be requested only to support essential services.

Transparency and public engagement are vital because these decisions impact everyone. The county budget determines how many deputies patrol our streets, how prepared we are for floods or health crises, and the condition of our local roads, bridges, and parks.

We are grateful that Executive Somers invited us into the conversation early and gave us the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and really dive into the details.

Our leaders face difficult choices. We firmly believe a balanced approach of strategic cuts and new revenue is the only way forward. We hope you will join us in making that case to ensure a bright future for Snohomish County.

This column is from Snohomish County Fiscal Sustainability Task Force members Ray Stephanson, Economic Alliance Snohomish County; Nick Maxwell, League of Women Voters; Carrie Caffrey, AFSCME Council 2; John Agyapong, NAACP Snohomish County; Jonathan Krajcar, Deputy Sheriff’s Association; and Natalie Reber, Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties.