Highway 9 blocked near Lake Stevens for fatal collision involving a semitruck

EVERETT — A fatal car vs. semitruck collision has blocked Highway 9 near the 84th Street Northeast roundabout Wednesday near Lake Stevens.

Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, troopers were at the scene of the fatal collision near milepost 21, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding on social media. The roadway is closed with no estimate for reopening while law enforcement and emergency crews investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan