K-pop, a James Taylor tribute, Willy Wonka KIDS and more

The K-pop Universe Live Show comes to the Historic Everett Theatre on Friday. (Image provided)

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MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle: 14111 NE 145th St., Woodinville. For more information visit ste-michelle.com.

• May 24, Yellowcard, 6 p.m.

• June 6, 7, Bob Dylan, 6:30 p.m.

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• April 17, K-pop Universe Live Show, 4 p.m.

• April 25, Tracy Alan Moore as Elvis, 7 p.m.

• April 29, Canned Heat with Big Brother and the Holding Company, 7 p.m.

• May 8, Richard Marx, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• April 25, Cytrus, 8 p.m.

• May 2, Antwane Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• EMI Presents: Open Mic Night, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-10 p.m. Every Wednesday, we’re opening up the El Sid stage to local musicians, songwriters, poets, and performers of all kinds. Whether you’re testing new material, playing for the first time, or just there to listen – this night is about community, creativity and showing up.

• Latin Night Social: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays at El Sid. Get ready for a night of nonstop music, dancing, and vibrant energy! Passion Vibes Latin Events brings you an unforgettable Salsa, Bachata, and Latin Mix Party featuring top DJs, irresistible rhythms, and a welcoming atmosphere for dancers of all levels. Come solo or with friends—hit the floor, feel the music and let the night take over!

Angel of the Winds Arena: 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett. For more information visit angelofthewindsarena.com.

• April 24, Mercy Me, 7 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

Everett Civic Music: 2415 Colby, Everett, everettcivicmusic.com

Over 90 years of sponsoring live music for the community. Three upcoming events for a prorated season membership for $45, available at the door or online at everettcivicmusic.com. All concerts start at 2 p.m. at the Everett Civic Auditorium 2415 Colby. Doors open at 1 p.m.

• April 18, A tribute to James Taylor – How Sweet it is: Steve Leslie Sings

• May 2, Lauren Jelencovich in concert – Soprano with Piano

Tim Noah Thumbnail Theater: 1211 4th St., Snohomish

• April 26, Sofia Talvik, 4 p.m.

Internationally touring Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik brings her 2026 U.S. tour Songs, Strings & Stories to the Thumbnail Theater.

Known for her ethereal vocals and distinctive blend of Nordic folk and Americana, Talvik has performed in 49 U.S. states and toured extensively throughout Europe and the United States. With ten full-length albums released, she has established herself as a compelling storyteller whose music bridges continents while remaining deeply personal and intimate.

Her Songs, Strings & Stories tour is a solo journey, highlighting Talvik’s intimate vocals and masterful songwriting. Set within the intimate surroundings of the Thumbnail Theater, the afternoon promises a deeply engaging and memorable experience of music and storytelling.

“In times that feel uncertain and overwhelming, music can offer a moment of stillness,” says Talvik. “I’m excited to share an afternoon of songs and stories in such a wonderful venue.”

Audiences can expect a carefully curated setlist featuring highlights from across her extensive catalog, along with newer material introduced on this year’s tour.

Swedish singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik returns to the U.S. with her Songs, Strings & Stories Tour 2026, following a winter tour in Germany with her Christmas album “Wrapped in Paper”, which reached No. 3 on the Folk Radio Charts in December 2025 and was praised by The New York Times and NPR.

Sofia Talvik is a rare artist and an avid storyteller with a voice comparable to giants like Joni Mitchell. Prepare yourself for a unique and intimate evening, not unlike the 70s coffeehouses and speakeasies.

The Songs, Strings & Stories Tour invites audiences into an intimate live experience where music and storytelling take center stage. With ethereal vocals, warm acoustic guitars, and a sound that blends Nordic folk with American roots, Talvik creates concerts that feel personal, reflective, and quietly powerful.

If you like the sound of Laura Marling, Lucinda Williams, Gillian Welch, Emmylou Harris… then this is a concert for your taste.

Ten-01 Pub: 1001 Hewitt Ave., Everett

• April 26, The CD Woodbury Trio will release their highly anticipated new album Bulldog on April 24, followed by a special album release party on Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m. at Ten-01 Pub.

Led by guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter CD Woodbury, the trio—featuring bassist Robert Baker and drummer Bill Ray—has built a strong reputation for delivering dynamic, groove-driven blues that blends traditional roots with rock, soul, and New Orleans influences. Woodbury, a multi-time award winner with the Washington Blues Society, continues to expand his sound while staying grounded in the expressive tradition of the blues.

The Evergreen Community Orchestra: will be featured at 3 p.m. April 26 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church – 215 Mukilteo Blvd., Everett. Presented by the Port Gardner Bay Music Society as the closing concert of their 40th Anniversary Season. The program will include light classics in the mood of an outdoor afternoon picnic concert, including food, popcorn and beverages. Admission is by suggested donation at the door or donate as you wish. All are welcome. For more info visit http://www.portgardnemusic.org.

Port Gardner Bay Winery: 3006 Rucker Ave., Everett

• April 18, Tim Koss Quartet featuring Brent Jensen on saxophone, performing jazz, blues, bossas and ballads; 7-9 p.m.

Free parking, free admission, and all ages are welcome. Please join us if you can, and enjoy some great music, pizza, wine, beer, beverages and snacks in a friendly, art-filled room.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

The Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville

Red Curtain Presents “Footloose: the Musical!” with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from March 27 to April 19.

When city teenager Ren McCormack arrives in the small town of Bomont, he’s shocked to learn that dancing is banned. The close-knit community has lived under the rule for years, imposed after a tragic accident that left the town grieving. Refusing to accept a life without music or movement, Ren challenges the law and the fears behind it. As tensions rise and friendships form, the town must decide whether to hold on to the past or take a chance on healing. Packed with electrifying choreography and unforgettable hits. This show is pure adrenaline. Big moves, bold heart, and nonstop fun — are you ready to kick off your Sunday shoes?

Tickets are $28 for Adult, $25 for Senior/Student/Military, and $12 for Child. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office Tuesday–Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Edmonds Heights K-12: 23200 100th Ave. W, Edmonds

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts (EHPA) presents Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS, directed by Dorothy Rosenthal Pierce, and performed by Young Artists (YA, grades 3-5) and Emerging Artists (EA, grades 6-8).

Approximate running time is 50 minutes, with intermission.

The production features five performances:

• Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. – YA

• Saturday, April 18, at 1 p.m. – YA (ASL interpreted)

• Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. – EA

• Sunday, April 19, at 1 p.m. – EA

• Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m. – EA

Tickets link: https://www.ehshows.com/more/shows/willy-wonka

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the songs from the 1971 film, starring Gene Wilder, plus a host of new songs. Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone’s sweet tooth.

Willy Wonka KIDS follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Winners of the tickets receive a tour of the Wonka factory and a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour with his grandfather. The children must follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory…or suffer the consequences.

Two casts will perform. Each cast includes 28 children in the onstage cast, supported by 20-plus middle and high school technical students backstage and in the booth. In addition to the adult creative team, each cast has student directors, choreographers and stage managers.

The EHPA program, at Edmonds Heights K-12, serves over one-third of the school population, with many more enjoying the shows by attending the performances. There are 13 grades of theatre classes along with multiple live productions each year. Each semester, over 160 students are on stage and over 60 students support backstage or in the booth.

EHPA is self-supporting through ticket sales, fundraising and sponsorships. Last year, the program produced 17 productions.

Kamiak High School Theatre Arts, 10801 Harbour Pointe Blvd., Mukilteo, https://kamiakarts.org/

Kamiak High School Theatre ArtsPresents: DAMN YANKEES, with performances at 7 p.m. May 1, 2, 8; and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 9.​ $15.00 for Students and Seniors, $20 General Admission.

Based on the novel, The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant by Douglass Wallop, Damn Yankees the Broadway mega-hit and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, hits it out of the park! The winning score by Adler and Ross and a devilish book by George Abbot have made this sporty musical comedy a true American classic.

Middle-aged baseball fanatic Joe Boyd, trades his soul to the Devil, also known as Mr. Applegate, for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. As young baseball sensation, Joe Hardy, he transforms the hapless Washington Senators into a winning team, only to realize the true worth of the life that he’s left behind. Joe ultimately outsmarts Applegate, returns to his former self and shepherds the Senators to the World Series.

Light, fast-paced and devilishly clever, Damn Yankees is a homerun hit, featuring all-American subject matter and an irreverent sense of humor. Damn Yankees is a wicked, romantic comedy, sure to please.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett

Water Ways: Healing the circle of water and life; March 26 to May 16. Water Ways explores the vital role of water in our world and the impact of climate change on watersheds both locally and globally. The exhibition highlights the beauty and interconnectedness of Earth’s water systems, the science behind them, and the effects of environmental change on all forms of life—human, animal, and plant. Through creative expression, it also showcases solutions and actions being undertaken by communities, scientists, and individuals. Engaging for students and visitors of all ages, Water Ways inspires understanding, reflection, and hope for the future of our planet.

Graphite Arts Center: 202 Main St. in Edmonds

Graphite Arts Center is proud to announce Delusions, the latest in the continuing tradition of inspiring theme exhibitions at The Gallery at Graphite.

The exhibit Delusions runs through April 25, 2026. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday with access through Charcoal Restaurant. It is open 5-8 p.m. Third Thursdays for Art Walk Edmonds.

Delusions, a juried, group show features the artwork of over 20 Northwest artists, all exploring themes of fantasy, surrealism, chaos and the absurd. The representation of “delusion” takes many forms in this colorful and thought-provoking exhibit. Some results are beautiful, others are hauntingly disturbing. From blackberry and cauliflower heads to cows being launched out of a volcano, the range of nonsensical depictions is wide and varied.

Delusions is sponsored by Joyful Art Fund, which supports financial awards for artists exhibiting at Graphite. Artist Kyle Reynolds has been selected for the Curator’s Choice Award for her highly detailed and intriguing porcelain and assemblage piece entitled Devil’s in the Details, another artistic comment on delusional power, empire building and corruption. Cheri O’Brien was awarded the Sponsor’s Choice Award for her gouache painting Claire de Lune featuring a dreamlike figure on a flying horse soaring through shimmering moonlight. Artists Brian Despain and Mike O’Day have been awarded Honorable Mention prizes for their works. Graphite Arts Center looks forward to welcoming Despain back to Graphite on April 23 for his art talk “The Accidental Surrealist,” which is presented in conjunction with the Delusions exhibition. Graphite is proud to recognize these award-winning artists and is grateful to Joyful Art Fund for its continued support.

Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SE, Lynnwood

The District at the Lynnwood Event Center is pleased to present Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life, a juried art exhibition exploring the elegance, energy and symbolism of winged life in motion. As part of The District’s ongoing commitment to supporting arts, culture and community connection in Lynnwood, the exhibition opens Jan. 14 and features more than 45 carefully selected works by 27 regional artists, offering a rich and diverse interpretation of flight through multiple artistic lenses.

“The True Butterfly Effect,” a highlight of the exhibition will take place during the Spring Meet the Artists Reception from 6-8 p.m. April 14. During the reception, artist Alexandra Nason will create a live installation of modular aluminum butterflies. Community members will be invited to decorate individual butterfly pieces, which Nason will assemble into an evolving installation throughout the evening, transforming audience participation into a shared work of art.

Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life will be on view from January 14 through June 22, 2026. The exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Visitors are encouraged to call 425-778-7155 in advance to confirm exhibit availability before arriving.

Participating artists include Alexandra Nason, Amber Chiozza, Andy Ross, Ann Crow, Barbara Forrest, Christopher James (SIEGE), David Demarest, David Jacobs, Dylan Sanidad, Ernie Yip, Glenda Cooper, Graham Schodda, Hannah Zizza, Ilse Kluge, Jessie Hazleton, Johanna Porter, Julia Oliver-Clifner, Juliana Brandon, Julie Sevilla Drake, Kelly Liedtke, Kevin Holmes, Peggy Shashy, Rebekah Core, Sam Chapman, Shannon Danks, Shannon Tipple-Leen and Sue Coccia.

For more information about this exhibit or upcoming arts programming, please contact the Lynnwood Event Center at 425-778-7155.

Everett Museum of History, Van Valey House, 2130 Colby Ave., Everett

Bootleggers & Boozemakers: This special exhibit connects the community with its heritage in a unique and fun presentation by curator Rebecca Monaghan. Come and see for yourself, and maybe even join as a member or participate as a volunteer.

This exhibit is available April 2 through May 2. Open House 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

Evergreen Zine Fest: will showcase 34 zine and indie comix makers and artists coming out to vend and show off what they’re doing with self-published art and the printed word from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25 at Bayside Café, 2913 W. Marine View Drive, Everett. Evergreen Zine Fest is free for all ages to explore.

A zine fest, if you’re not familiar, is similar to an art market. Zines are typically handmade printed booklets that can be about anything — from teaching a skill, to mutual aid info, to niche fandoms. “Indie comix” refers to people making their own comics, so no Marvel vs DC here. Original characters and storylines!

For more information, visit www.evergreenzinefest.com, or @evergreenzineunion on Instagram.

SnoCo Movie Club Screening & Discussion: SnoCo Movie Club will be screening Dreams (1990) at 2 p.m. April 25 at the Everett Public Library auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett. The runtime is 119 minutes, and it is rated PG. There will be an optional discussion after. Free admission! More info at linktr.ee/snocomovieclub.

Snohomish County PUD Auditorium: 2320 California Ave., Everett

• May 2, Bike Love short films screening, 7 p.m., We’re kicking off the cycling season with a high-energy screening of Bike Love, a curated collection of the world’s best cycling short films. From breathtaking landscapes to gritty urban settings, you will see how the global bike movement is changing the world, one frame at a time. Whether you’re a downhill shredder, a daily commuter, or just someone who loves a good story, Bike Love is where our community connects.

Presented by Sharing Wheels, this new annual event is about building the future of Everett’s bike scene. Be there for the very first one and help us set the pace for years to come. Your ticket supports local community cycling programs and brings world-class cinema right to our own backyard.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at sharingwheels.org

BOOKS

Artisan’s Books & Coffee: 1802 Hewitt Ave., Everett

• April 16: Meet the author: TJ Poortinga is on tour to support his debut novel, “Electric Orange” — a story set in the Puget Sound. He will be at Artisan’s Books & Coffee at 5 p.m. and will give his presentation at 6 p.m.

From the back cover:

A runaway psychologist. A rogue publicist. A reluctant student.

A dare that shakes the nation.

Part psychological mystery, part alternate history, Electric Orange is a portrait of a person—and a nation—that can’t distinguish madness from insight. When Pieter Verboom has a nervous breakdown on national television, the last thing he expects is to become a populist icon. But when his ironic rant is taken literally by America’s fringe, he’s hailed as the architect of a movement he wants nothing to do with. Desperate to disappear, he’s hounded by an unhinged publicist, Ella Walker, who sees disaster as branding gold. Told through the eyes of Verboom’s student, Santo Vera, Electric Orange is a surreal odyssey through a nation that mistakes sarcasm for a blueprint.

TJ writes psychological fiction laced with mystery, satire, and just enough truth to make you howl. Raised among dairy farmers in an immigrant enclave of Washington State, he was groomed for the ministry and trained accordingly. Instead of joining the clergy, he taught high school for two years, then became a ghostwriter for a world-famous evangelist before making a dramatic break from the movement. His work is boldly cinematic and unexpectedly tender, pulsing with the energy of a fever dream.

COMEDY

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• April 17, The Dope Show Show, 7 p.m.