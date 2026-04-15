Schack Art Center names art educator as new executive director

Raedle Alburn, the development and education director at Schack Art Center, stands in the Schack’s main gallery Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Everett, Washington. Alburn is one of six recipients of the Washington Art Education Association awards. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Schack Art Center named Raedle Alburn, an arts educator working at the nonprofit, as the executive director that will succeed Judy Tuohy following her upcoming retirement.

Alburn is the director of development and education at the Schack Art Center. In 2023, she received an Art Educator of the Year award from the Washington Art Education Association.

The announcement comes after Tuohy, an Everett City Council member and executive director at the Shack Art Center for over three decades, said in December 2025 that she would step down from the role in May.

In a press release Wednesday, the nonprofit wrote that Alburn’s background in arts education, special events and fundraising showed she has “a deep committment to supporting artists and expanding access to the arts for diverse audiences.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Raedle as our new Executive Director of the Schack Art Center. Her vision, experience, and passion for our mission make her an ideal leader for this next chapter,” wrote Rich White, the president of the nonprofit’s board of directors. “The Board has full confidence in her ability to build on our strong foundation and guide the organization toward an impactful future.”

In the release, Alburn said accepting the new role was “exciting and deeply meaningful.”

The arts are essential to a thriving community, and I’m honored to be part of an organization with such a long, dedicated history,” she wrote in the press release. “I look forward to continuing to steward Schack forward, expanding access to the arts, and creating more opportunities for artists and our community.”

The nonprofit was founded in 1974 as the Arts Council of Snohomish County before changing its name to the Schack Art Center in 2009. In 2011, it opened an art gallery and affordable housing complex in downtown Everett.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.