Everett, Northshore art educators awarded for ‘empowering’ students

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Raedle Alburn walks through Art is Now: Empowering Educators’ Voices, an exhibit showcasing work by art educators from the state of Washington on the second floor of Schack Art Center. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Raedle Alburn, the development and education director at Schack Art Center, stands in the Schack’s main gallery in Everett. Alburn is one of six recipients of the Washington Art Education Association awards. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Raedle Alburn speaks art.

“Art is a universal language,” said Alburn, the Schack Art Center’s development and educational director. “It connects people together.”

She speaks it through her actions, facilitating programs for preschoolers, teens, students, teachers and docents at the art center in downtown Everett and through outreach.

Alburn is among six recipients of the Washington Art Education Association’s annual Art Educator of the Year awards.

“So many of the programs we do are to give access and to remove barriers for art to all different people,” she said. “It’s a joy and a skill for people to have for the rest of their lives.”

Other local recipients are Andrea Aguilera and Tami Coffman, both of Everett Public Schools, and Karen Goodrow, of the Northshore School District.

The educators received awards Saturday at the association’s conference at Cascadia High School in Everett. The group collaborated with the Schack Art Center to put on the conference.

Many educators practice what they teach. “Art is Now: Empowering Educators’ Voices,” an exhibit of artwork by educators from all over the state is on display through Nov. 11 at the Schack.

The association cited Alburn’s outreach and advocacy that supported the community, crucial after the pandemic.

“We got a grant to help support students’ behavioral and academic health after COVID,” Alburn said. “We started a program called Art and Friendship Club. Our instructors went into seven elementary schools in Everett to help support students who needed a little extra help recovering. Our instructors led art lessons that were integrated with social and emotional learning standards.”

Her award letter from the association reads: “Your array of commendable initiatives, including accredited teacher workshops, art docent training, art outreach suitcases, gallery field trips, partnerships with educational organizations, and programs focusing on various artistic mediums, have left an indelible mark on the community.”

Goodrow, an art teacher at Timbercrest Middle School for over 15 years, was noted for her ability to teach students at varying levels and make art enjoyable and accessible.

“Your initiative to involve 8th graders in mural projects and beautifying the school with their artwork highlights your commitment to fostering creativity and enhancing the school environment,” her award letter read.

Her decision to continue teaching, even when retirement was an option, “speaks volumes about your profound love for your students and passion for teaching art,” the letter went on to say.

Aguilera was noted for her participation in Jefferson Elementary PTA events, dedication to providing students with opportunities such as art contests and global projects.

Her nominator said: “She exemplifies leadership, passion, and joy in her teaching, as she clearly stands out above her peers. Andrea actively seeks out opportunities to participate and advocate for visual art by widely sharing her students’ artwork.”

Coffman was commended for her proactive approach in launching new projects.

Her award letter praised her for “leading the adoption process of a P-12 art curriculum in Everett Public Schools, training fellow art teachers, establishing Art and Friendship Clubs in the highest needs elementary schools in partnership with the Schack Art Center in Everett, showcasing art in the district through various exhibitions involving over 100 student and staff artists.”

Other award winners in the state were Josh Everson, Olympia School District, and Jill Giudice, Tumwater School District.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.