Apollo Exos Records targets late summer for expansion

A person walks in to Apollo Exos Records on Wednesday, Jan. 7 in Everett.

EVERETT — The Everett beer bar and record shop, Apollo Exos Records, targets late summer for the opening of its expanded location.

Music lovers won’t have to travel far, as the expansion is taking place next door at the historic Apollo Theater. The 1711 Hewitt Ave location will combine a “record shop, hi-fi listening environment and a beer-forward retail experience,” according to a press release.

The current record shop is 1,100 square feet, said Sotirios Rebelos, owner of Apollo Exos, in an email. With 10,000 square feet between the upper and lower levels, the new flagship location is almost ten times bigger.

“This is about building something Everett actually deserves,” Rebelos said in the release. “We’re creating a space where you can drink a great beer, flip through records, catch a live set, and just hang out without feeling rushed out the door.”

The space will offer music apparel, lounge areas for events, a food program centering around smash burgers and a high-fidelity department, otherwise known as hi-fi, with a repair service. A custom sound system will “anchor the listening environment,” the release said.

Hi-fi is an audio reproduction that attempts to reproduce the original recording as close as possible, with minimal noise and disruption.

Visitors can get a beer brewed in collaboration with Structures Brewing while browsing vinyl or watch a live in-store performance, the release said. On the lower level, guests can visit Cave Pinball Arcade, a pinball-focused arcade with multiple machines and supporting video games.

For Apollo Exos regulars, Eima L, who declined to provide a full last name, and Jesse Little, the expansion means more opportunities for people to hang out.

“This is a pretty unique place in Everett,” Little said. “… I think we’re all just excited to see the place succeed.”

The pair has been coming to the record shop since it opened in 2024.

What keeps them coming back? Great staff, diverse music selection, and a “home away from home” feeling, Little said.

The current Apollo Exos location isn’t going anywhere; instead, it’s transforming into Coven Whisky Bar, a whiskey-driven, rock-and-roll bar, the release said.

Rebelos also owns Heartwork LLC, an investment group focused on revitalization in Everett. The expansion is part of that broader effort, the release said.

“There’s a real lack of late-night culture here,” Rebelos said in the release. “We’re trying to change that in a way that feels authentic to the city. But it only works if we all show up.”

The expanded Apollo Exos will operate at its current hours of noon to midnight seven days a week, except for the Coven Whisky Bar, which will remain open until 2 a.m. Business will resume at normal hours in the current space until the 1711 Hewitt Ave location is open.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan