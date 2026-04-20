South County Fire board considers redistricting proposals

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners listen as people voice their concerns on staff at Station 76 in Mill Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The South County Fire Board of Commissioners is discussing redistricting for commissioner elections following Edmonds’ annexation into the regional fire authority.

Seven elected fire commissioners govern South County Fire. Two are elected at-large and five are elected from commissioner districts. Each of the five districts has roughly the same population.

Last year, Edmonds residents voted to annex into South County Fire, adding roughly 42,000 more residents to the regional fire authority. Since the annexation went into effect in June 2025, Edmonds has been represented by a non-voting liaison, Will Morris.

All residents who live within the South County Fire boundary can vote for all commissioner positions. Redistricting would allow Edmonds residents to run for a districted commissioner position.

Districting changes will not impact 911 responses or the delivery of fire and emergency services, South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said in a press release Wednesday.

The board is working with an independent consultant, Robert Schweitzer, to create multiple redistricting proposals. The board has heard two proposals and will hear a third in May, Veley said.

The first proposal moves most of Edmonds into District 2, which is currently represented by Vice Chair Michael Fearnehough. A small southern portion of the city along Highway 99 would be in District 1, which is represented by Commissioner David Chan. Other districts would be adjusted to make the populations equal.

The goal of the second proposal is to preserve the existing commissioners in their districts, Schweitzer wrote. The shift would move a larger portion of southern Edmonds into District 1 than in the first proposal.

District 1 would include Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Esperance and southern Edmonds. District 2 would include Lynnwood west of Highway 99 and the rest of Edmonds. District 3 would be the rest of Lynnwood, District 4 would be in the Lake Stickney area and District 5 would remain the same and include all of Mill Creek.

“Ultimately, we really want to hear what the people of Edmonds want,” Board Chair Jim Kenny said in a press release Wednesday. “We serve nearly 300,000 people across southwest Snohomish County and we need to do our very best to ensure everyone feels represented.”

The board will plan a public hearing for the community to comment on potential redistricting plans, Veley said.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.