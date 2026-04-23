Letter: Do we need yet another housing agency?

I was totally shocked to read in your Tuesday, April 14th edition that “work is underway to create new Washington housing agency”. This is totally amazing considering that “Washington boasts 221 housing-related programs across 30 state agencies.” Do we really need to add another state agency to the 30 that we already have and can not manage the problem? Will we need to raise taxes to pay for this new state agency in addition to the 30 we’re already paying for that are not working. Having said that, if the government still must go forward with another ineffective agency then I would suggest that the government read the Todd Welch article in your Wednesday, April 14th edition “compassion without accountability is not compassion.”

Mark Baker

Gold Bar