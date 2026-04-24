Prep baseball: Edmonds-Woodway uses shutout to stay perfect in league

Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, April 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Archbishop Murphy 0

EDMONDS — Bennett Loeffler and Carter Disney pitched a combined shutout to push the league-leading Warriors (12-4 overall, 8-0 league) to a home win over the Wildcats (6-12, 3-7). Loeffler allowed two hits and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings to pick up the win, while Disney closed with one hit and no walks allowed to pair with five Ks over the final three frames. On offense, Cruz Escandon led the way with two RBI while Trevelyan Podawiltz (1-for-2) scored a run and knocked one in. Zach Boucek doubled for A-M.

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 2, Jackson 0

MILL CREEK — The Vikings (9-4, 5-2) grabbed hold of second place in the league thanks in part to a five-inning shutout performance from Charles Long-Scott (3 H, 2 BB, 4 K). Manny McLaurin (0 H, 2 BB, 1 K) and Blake Moser (0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) helped close by each pitching a zero-run frame to finish the Timberwolves (13-4, 4-3) off. Moser (2-for-3) also tripled and scored a run while Ayden Hale went 2-for-3 with a run. Quinten Johns pitched 6.2 innings for Jackson, striking out eight hitters while giving up eight hits, two walks and just one earned run.

Non-league

Kamiak 11, Marysville Getchell 1 (5)

MUKILTEO — The Knights (9-6) scored early and often to run-rule the Chargers (6-8) at home. Blake Fischer (3-for-4) scored three runs while Evan Keenan (2-for-4, RBI), Maddux Phimmasane (2 RBI, 2B) and Colby Koga all scored twice. Cole Armstrong-Hoss (2-for-2) and Owen Greer (2-for-4) each doubled and brought in two runs for Kamiak. On the mound, Fischer picked up the win with three Ks and one hit allowed with no runs in four innings. Finley Howard (1-for-2) scored the lone run for Marysville Getchell.

Emerald Sound

Overlake 10, Granite Falls 6 (DH-1)

GRANITE FALLS — The Tigers (5-6, 0-6) scored five in the fourth, but couldn’t keep pace after Overlake scored nine over the first three innings. Daniel Weintraub (2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI) and Hank Davidson (run, RBI) were a problem on the bases, as Weintraub stole six bases while Davidson stole five to help keep Granite Falls in it. Sule Tian struck out six hitters with no hits and three walks allowed in two innings pitched for the Tigers.

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Overlake 14, Granite Falls 3 (DH-2)

Northwest

Mount Vernon 7, Lakewood 2

ARLINGTON — Drew Egger (3-for-4) doubled and scored a run as the Cougars (6-12, 5-8) fell to the Bulldogs at home.