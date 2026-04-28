Port of Everett receives $11.25 million grant to modernize pier

Pier 3 at the Port of Everett Seaport is seen in Everett.

EVERETT — The Port of Everett was awarded an $11.25 million grant to support modernization efforts of a five-decade-old pier at the international seaport.

The United States Department of Transportation announced Monday that the Port of Everett and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community will receive grants totaling approximately $22 million to improve Northwest Washington port infrastructure, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett. The Maritime Administration directs Port Infrastructure Development Program grants to projects that improve the safety, efficiency or reliability of moving goods in and out of ports.

“The Port of Everett and Swinomish Indian Tribal Community will put these dollars to good use,” Larsen said in the release. “Constructing and modernizing piers for commercial fishing and cargo operations. These ports are cornerstones of the local economy and these funds will allow them to expand their regional and global reach.”

The Port of Everett’s funds will go towards modernizing and strengthening Pier 3 at its international seaport, according to the port’s press release. Constructed in 1973, cargo operations at the pier have included general cargo, forest products and bulk alumina ore and cement.

Today, the pier is primarily used for bulk cement operations due to its proximity to the 55,000-ton dry bulk cement storage dome at the Hewitt Terminal, the release said. A seaport tenant also uses the north side of the pier to do ship repair work for the United States Navy, Department of Defense, United States Coast Guard, Washington State Ferries, commercial fishing fleet, along with other vessel maintenance and repair work.

Pier 3 has the longest berth at 730 feet with a 120-foot-wide concrete deck, but the port can’t utilize the pier’s full potential at this time, the release said. Originally designed to carry a uniform live load of 800 pounds per square foot, the pier now carries 600 pounds per square foot on the south side and 400 pounds per square foot on the north. Some areas were lowered even further.

The Pier 3 Strengthening Safety and Commerce project will diversify what cargo types the site can handle, permitting the operation of cargo-handling equipment on the pier, the release said. The funding will support the full scope of the project, such as planning and engineering, environmental review, permitting and construction.

The project will also add new life to the structure by installing new vertical piles beneath the pier and restoring other damaged piles, the release said. Pilings, secured in the ground beneath the water, provides a foundation for the pier.

The investment in the port’s international terminal will strengthen infrastructure while creating and preserving jobs in Snohomish County, said the Port of Everett CEO Lisa Lefeber in Larsen’s release.

“The Port of Everett is grateful for the investment by the U.S. Department of Transportation,” she said in the release. “And for Congressman Larsen’s support of an infrastructure project that will help strengthen the economy of Washington state.”

Additionally, the development program awarded the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in Skagit County $10.8 million to construct a new commercial pier and covered storage, renovate three moorage piers and design a new fish processing plant, the release said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com.

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