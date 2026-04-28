Prep roundup: Shorecrest, Jackson, Snohomish girls tennis sweep

Prep roundup for Tuesday, April 28:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 7, Archbishop Murphy 0

At Shorecrest H.S.

Singles—Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Jules Rioja 6-1, 6-1. Zuma Vining (S) def. Angelia Pedersen 6-0, 6-0. Sabina Schoeld (S) def. Kamille Catapang 6-0, 6-0. Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Sonia Hlebichuk 6-1, 6-0; Doubles—Mia Halset-Lauren Kajimura (S) def. Vianne Tran-Fernanda Lopez 6-0, 6-1. Walker Temme-Calla Rihnsmith (S) def. Lizzy Robinson-Taylor Nguyen 6-2, 6-0. Parker Almquist-Nicole Kajimura (S) def. Rachel Reynolds-Anneliese Hallgren 6-0, 6-0.

Edmonds-Woodway 6, Mountlake Terrace 1

At Mountlake Terrace H.S.

Singles—Abby Peterson (E) def. Minh-Grace Ngo 6-4, 6-2. Maddy Ashe (E) def. Tramanh Ho 6-0, 6-1. Julia Shteyngart (M) def. Hannah Heong 6-3, 6-4. Simryn Gill (E) def. Anka Ariunsaihan 6-0, 6-0; Doubles—Darcy Brennan-Sydney Bates (E) def. Alex Robles-Clara Loveless 6-3, 6-3. Izzy Beltran-Amelia Miller (E) def. Gretta Patterson-Rediet Kassa 6-2, 6-0. Taylor Chang-Pipi Lofrese (E) def. Hailey Kang-Bella Purevsuren 6-1, 6-1.

Wesco 4A

Jackson 7, Lake Stevens 0

At Jackson H.S.

Singles—Teegan Bridgman (J) def. Juliana Manley 6-1, 6-1. Francys Montilla (J) def. Elise Morton 6-4, 6-4. Gracie Schouten (J) def. Tabitha Miller 6-0, 6-2. Sreshta Sundar-Ganesh (J) def. Kenadie Pester 6-3, 6-1; Doubles—Leah Wilson-Myla Nguyen (J) def. Megan Dauber-Natalie Hayden. Jimena Beltran-Orduno-Nadia Villarreal-Carriedo (J) def. Chloe Bernstein-Liah Campbell. Ravenna Holland-Amelia Smart (J) def. Tayler Bryant-Keira Bilkovich.

Cascade 5, Arlington 2

At Arlington H.S.

Singles—Sophia Manabat (C) def. Grace Armes 6-1, 6-3. Yasmina Drissy (C) def. Iris Suchan 6-1, 6-2. Tatiana Carrillo (A) def. Dani Desimone 6-4, 6-2. Jessica Lor (C) def. Savannah Thomas 6-2, 6-3; Doubles—Audrey Marsh-Kara Glassman (A) def. Lana Vu-Sophia Thigpen 6-0, 6-1. Tashi Sherpa-Inessa Dmitruk (C) def. Grace Farris-Lyla Morzelewski 7-5. Eva Wagner-Lily Tran (C) def. Mia Whobrey-Ellie Linklater 7-5, 7-6(5).

Non-league

Snohomish 7, Shorewood 0

At Shorewood H.S.

Singles—Mak Dauer (Sno) def. Micah Crose 6-0, 6-3. Janelle Chiles (Sno) def. Sophia Nguyen 6-0, 7-6 (9-7). Elle Cottet (Sno) def. Gigi Amgalani 6-1, 6-0. Ella Woolley (Sno) def. Madeline Thorpe 6-2, 6-0; Doubles—Morgan Gibson-Chloe Dauer (Sno) def. Lilah Becker-Addy Falkin 6-1, 6-0. Molly Hammer-Lily Masche (Sno) def. Kiena Vega-Haileigh Cunningham 6-2, 6-0. Bianca Richards-Noelle Larson (Sno) def. Anika Benson-Eva Eckhardt 6-0, 6-3.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 5, Monroe 2

At Clark Park

Singles—Grace Regan-Bone (E) def. Ashtyn Wheeler 6-3, 3-6, 10-4. Elizabeth Moiseyev (E) def. Madelyn Clark 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Sophia Munro (E) def. Ellie Heskew 6-0, 6-1. Avery Hammer (E) def. Allison Landrum 4-6, 6-6, 10-4; Doubles—Emiko Spengler-Emersyn Hartway (M) def. Tegan Trefry-Alice Buchanan 6-2, 6-3. Lauren Desimone-Meagan McMains (E) def. Keeley Reed-Addyson Sullivan 6-0, 6-1. Eva Heit-Eliana Horner (M) def. Lydia Hogan-Olivia McCullough 6-4, 6-3.

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BASEBALL

Non-league

Cascade 12, Marysville Pilchuck 0 (6)

MARYSVILLE — Trevyn Avery pitched six scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and five hits allowed as the Bruins (4-14) rolled to a run-rule win. Isaiah Anderson (3-for-3) and Steven Wilson (2-for-4) each scored twice while tallying two RBI for Cascade. Gabriele Melendez Bellinazzo also scored three times for the Bruins while Austin Bogart and Peyton Derouen each doubled for Marysville Pilchuck (0-17).

Northwest

Meridian 13, Lakewood 2 (5)

BELLINGHAM — Drew Egger and Brayden McAllister each scored runs as the Lakewood fell to 5-9 in league play (6-13 overall).

Northwest 2B/1B

La Conner 4, Darrington 2

LA CONNER — The Loggers (0-13, 0-7) couldn’t pick up their first win as Grady Stuvland (2-for-3) scored both of the team’s runs.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 3A/2A South

Archbishop Murphy 2, Edmonds-Woodway 1

EDMONDS — Kyler Phillips and Jason Angel both had a goal and an assist as the Wildcats (3-9-2 overall, 2-8-1 league) took down the Warriors (7-7-0, 4-6-0) on the road. Ben Ikegami scored on service from Jackson Cho for Edmonds-Woodway.

— — — — — —

Lynnwood 3, Meadowdale 2

Shorecrest 3, Mountlake Terrace 0

Non-league

Shorewood 4, Glacier Peak 0

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (13-0-1) outpaced the Grizzlies (8-5-2) to stay unbeaten as the regular season wanes.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 4, Stanwood 2

Snohomish 2, Everett 1

Marysville Pilchuck 4, Marysville Getchell 1

Wesco 4A

Arlington 1, Mariner 0

Lake Stevens 2, Kamiak 1

Jackson 4, Cascade 2

Northwest

Lakewood 8, Mount Baker 0

Emerald Sound

King’s 7, Northwest 1

Granite Falls vs. University Prep, canceled