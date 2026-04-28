South County Fire to hold public hearing on potential capital bond

EVERETT — The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing May 5 on a potential $420 million construction bond.

The bond would fund a number of fire station improvements, South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said Thursday in a press release. Improvements would include replacements of six stations, four new stations, renovations and seismic upgrades at four stations and other critical facility needs.

The board would need to approve the measure by August for it to appear on the November ballot.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. May 5 at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S. in Everett. Community members can attend in person or virtually to provide comment at the public hearing. Virtual instructions are available at the South County Fire website at southsnofire.org/meetings. Those interested can also submit comments via email to mblankenship@southsnofire.org or voicemail at 425-551-1251 by 7 p.m. on May 4.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.