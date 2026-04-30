Prep softball: Jackson pulls off thrilling comeback

Jackson’s Mia Ediger puts her arms up after making it to second base during the 4A District 1 game against Lake Stevens on May 16, 2025 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Wednesday, April 29:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Jackson 15, Lake Stevens 14

MILL CREEK — The second-place Timberwolves (9-8 overall, 6-2 league) trailed 14-7 heading into the sixth. They responded with eight unanswered runs between the sixth and seventh innings to win a walk-off thriller over the third-place Vikings (7-6, 4-4). Mia Ediger (5-for-5, 3 runs, 3 RBI) ended a dream hitting day with a walk-off single while Aliana Langsea (2-for-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI) and Alana Banog (1-for-4, run, 4 RBI) both homered for Jackson. Lake Stevens had plenty of firepower on its end, as Emerson Cummins (4-for-5, 3 runs, 4 RBI) hit for the elusive cycle while Alexis Osterholtz (2-for-3, 2 runs) brought in a game-high six RBI on two homers.

Arlington 3, Cascade 2

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (8-9, 3-5) outlasted the Bruins (2-16, 0-7) in a defensive matchup. Peyton Aanstad pitched all seven frames for Arlington, allowing two hits and three walks with two unearned runs to pair with 10 Ks. Mia Walker pitched six innings for Cascade, giving up six hits and three earned runs with three Ks. Kinsey Marchand (2-for-3) scored twice and stole two bases while Jen Rivera (2-for-3, run) had a game-high two RBI for Arlington.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Shorecrest 2

SHORELINE — The Warriors (7-10, 6-3) outpaced the Scots (9-8, 4-7) as Helena Marsh (5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB) struck out eight in a complete game. Ellie Alderson (3-for-4, run) doubled to bring in a run while Bella Swanson (run, RBI) stole a base for Edmonds-Woodway. Lyla Ann Taing (2-for-3, RBI) doubled and tripled for Shorecrest.

Shorewood 9, Mountlake Terrace 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The league-leading Stormrays (10-5, 7-1) scored seven runs over the first three frames to pull away from the Hawks (8-8, 6-4) early. Grace McLaughlin (2-for-4), Maddie Schilperoort (2-for-4), and Lilah Pickett all scored twice for Shorewood while Ellie Van Horn struck out seven hitters in seven frames. Olivia Brown (2-for-3, SB) scored a run and batted one in for Mountlake Terrace.

Meadowdale 10, Lynnwood 0

BOTHELL — Samantha Martens homered twice on a 4-for-4, four-run, four-RBI day as the Mavericks (6-9, 4-4) strolled to a win over the Royals (6-10, 1-9). Arriana Lyon (3-for-4) followed close behind with three RBI while Peyton Warnock (run) doubled to bring in two runs. Payton Aldridge pitched the first four shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks with 10 Ks. Freshman Zoey Schaaf closed the final three frames with three hits allowed and no walks with six Ks.

Non-league

Glacier Peak 5, Marysville Getchell 3

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (6-11) scored five in the first three frames to take down the Chargers (2-13). Audrey Fortune (2-for-3, run) led GP with two RBI while Isabel Garcia (2-for-2, run) doubled twice and Ali Work (1-for-2, 2 RBI) tripled. Abigail Guthrie (2-for-3) led Marysville Getchell with two RBI.

Kamiak 5, Archbishop Murphy 3

MUKILTEO — The Knights (14-3) held off a comeback bid from the Wildcats (9-7) to secure a home win. Mila McIntosh (2-for-2) scored two runs for Kamiak while Harper Kilby (2-for-4, run) doubled for A-M.

Lakewood 19, Sultan 3 (5)

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (4-12) scored early and often as Lakewood went 12-for-23 to down the Turks (1-11) at home. Avery Hite (4-for-4, 3 runs) doubled twice and tripled to bring in six runs, while Riley Pevny (3-for-3, 3 runs, 4 RBI) tripled. Arrihanna Bauer (RBI) also scored three times for Lakewood while Danika Broughton scored a run and stole a base for Sultan.

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Quilcene 17, Darrington 7