Everett nonprofits to host Cinco De Mayo event Saturday

EVERETT — Local nonprofits will host a Cinco De Mayo celebration event Saturday in Everett, honoring the holiday that celebrates Mexican culture across the United States.

Unidos and the Latino Educational Training Institute will host the free event 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 9930 Evergreen Way, Building Y, in Everett. It will feature pinatas, performances from dancers, folk music and lunch.

The event is free, but RSVPs are required: tinyurl.com/y764yuxt.

Tuesday is Cinco De Mayo, a holiday that marks the anniversary of a Mexican military victory over French troops at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.