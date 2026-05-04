Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for April 26-May 2

The Athlete of the Week nominees for April 26-May 2. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Gavin Lewis | Everett boys golf

The freshman shot a 3-under par 69 at the Palouse Ridge Invitational Golf Tournament on April 20 at Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman. Lewis recorded an eagle, a birdie, and 16 pars to finish third out of 94 players. Lewis won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for April 19-25 by claiming 184 (55.09%) of the 334 votes.

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This week’s nominees

Stephan Bonshe | Glacier Peak boys track & field

The senior won the long jump (21 feet, 1 inch) and triple jump (45-1 1/2) events at the May 2 Shoreline Invitational, which included athletes from 45 schools, as the Grizzles won the boys team title.

Nikola Genadiev | Shorewood boys soccer

The senior scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Glacier Peak on April 28.

Delaney Lundquist | Lake Stevens girls track & field

The sophomore won the javelin at the 65-team South Sound Classic on May 2, uncorking the third-best throw in Class 4A this season at 126 feet, 11 inches. The second-year javelin thrower beat her previous personal best by over 8 feet.

Syclair Mawudeku | Kamiak softball

The senior pitcher threw two shutouts, beating Snohomish 2-0 on April 27 and Jackson 6-0 on May 1. Mawudeku walked more times as a batter (twice) than the one she issued in 14 innings in the pitching circle.

Mia Walker | Cascade softball

The junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles and scored three runs as the Bruins beat Glacier Peak to win their first Wesco 4A game of the season.

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Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.