Prep baseball: Marysville Getchell outlasts Shorecrest at districts

Prep baseball roundup for Tuesday, May 5:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Tournament (loser out)

No. 12 Marysville Getchell 1, No. 9 Shorecrest 0

SHORELINE — Pitcher Cooper Agen and the Chargers (10-10 overall) shut out the Scots (9-12) to preserve their season. Agen pitched all seven innings, allowing four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts, while Finley Howard scored the game’s only run in the sixth for Marysville Getchell. Oliver Verdoes (2 H, R, 2 BB) threw a gem on the other side, striking out 13 with one unearned run allowed for Shorecrest.

No. 10 Mountlake Terrace 3, No. 11 Meadowdale 1

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Hawks (10-12) held Meadowdale (8-13) to a 2-for-24 day to advance as Owen Meek (8 K) pitched a complete game with two hits and one walk allowed. Meek also doubled for an RBI while Charlie Schofield homered for Mountlake Terrace. Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate had the lone RBI for the Mavericks.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

District 1 2A Tournament (loser out)

No. 8 Squalicum 11, No. 9 Marysville Pilchuck 1