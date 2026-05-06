Prep softball: Jackson walks off 37-run thriller

Aliana Langsea high fives a teammate before stepping up to the plate during a game against Kamiak on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Wednesday, May 6:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Jackson 19, Cascade 18

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (10-9 overall, 7-3 league) walked off a back-and-forth shootout in a game that saw six homers and 37 combined runs. Five of the home runs came from Jackson, as Aliana Langsea (3-for-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI) hit her second of the day to bring home Mia Ediger (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI) and tie it up in the bottom of the seventh. Cora Augustine (3-for-5, 2 runs, RBI) then walked it off with a solo shot to center field to complete the late rally. Madi Jacquot (3-for-5, 2 runs) also homered twice, bringing in a game-high eight runs for Jackson on a 20-for-38 day. Morisa Molina (3-for-4, 3 runs) doubled twice to lead Cascade (3-18, 1-9) with four RBI while Cienna Cannon (2B, 3 RBI) and Mia Walker (2 RBI, HR) scored three times each in the thriller. The win secured second place in the league for Jackson.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 3, Stanwood 2

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (18-2, 10-0) finalized their perfect league season with a close win over the second-place Spartans (16-3, 7-3). Both squads had their aces go the whole game, as Abby Edwards (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB) struck out eight to pick up the win for Snohomish while Addi Anderson (6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB) struck out seven for Stanwood. Jordyn Smith (1-for-2) led Snohomish with two RBI while Amelie Lopez (2-for-4) brought the other run in. Anderson (1-for-2, RBI) was a star on offense for Stanwood as well, scoring both of her team’s runs and hitting a homer in the loss.

Everett 29, Marysville Pilchuck 0 (5)

MARYSVILLE — The Seagulls (11-9, 5-5) went 27-for-39 and pitched a shutout to breeze past the Tomahawks (2-13, 0-10) in their largest win of the season. Mia Hoekendorf (3-for-4, 4 runs) doubled to help bring in five runs, while Addison Rehm (5-for-6, 2 runs) also had five RBI. Anna Luscher (4-for-4, 4 runs, 3 RBI) tripled, as did Alyssa Iverson (3-for-6, 2 runs, 4 RBI). Hoekendorf (3.0 IP, 7 K), and Luscher (2.0 IP, 6 K) allowed no hits and allowed just two runners on base on the day.

Monroe 14, Marysville Getchell 0 (5)

MARYSVILLE — The Bearcats (12-8, 6-4) invoked the run rule in a dominant win over the Chargers (3-16, 2-8). Sophia Jeske (run) doubled to bring in a game-high three runs while Vivian Knuckey (1-for-2, run) and Addy Bryant each had two RBI. Olivia Wheadon and Rowan Harris each scored twice while Bryant (3.0 IP, 1 H, 6 K) and Holly Pettit (2.0 IP, 0 H, 4 K) combined to allow one hit and no walks in five frames.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 8, Lynnwood 0

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (12-8, 9-3) clinched the league title with a dominant win over the Royals (6-12, 1-11). Ellie Van Horn pitched a shutout gem, allowing just one hit and two walks to go with 12 Ks across seven innings. Lillian Perreault (3-for-4) doubled twice to score two Shorewood runs, while Zoey Perreault (2-for-3) had a game-high three runs scored.

Mountlake Terrace 11, Edmonds-Woodway 1

EDMONDS — The Hawks (10-9, 8-4) closed their league season with a key win over the Warriors (8-12, 7-5) to secure second place. Amaya Johnson was dominant in the circle for Mountlake Terrace, slinging seven innings with three hits, one walk and one earned run allowed to go with 10 Ks. She was similarly effective on offense, leading the victors with three runs on a 2-for-4 day. Brielle Contreras also scored two runs as the Hawks went 11-for-35. Ellie Alderson (1-for-2) stole a base and had the lone run for Edmonds-Woodway.

Meadowdale 1, Archbishop Murphy 0

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (8-11, 6-6) eeked out a win over the Wildcats (10-9, 6-6) in a fight for fourth place in the league. Payton Aldridge (6 H, 3 BB) earned a complete-game shutout, striking out seven hitters, while Hailey Bernards (2-for-3) brought in Lillian McCormick in the fourth inning for the only run of the game. Ari Dixon pitched six solid innings for A-M, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out six.

Non-league

Glacier Peak 11, Shorecrest 0 (5)

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (7-13) run-ruled the Scots (11-9) to close the regular season. Audrey Fortune scored a game-high three runs while Amelia Hirshorn (1-for-1), Ali Work (1-for-2, run), Penelope Tosto (1-for-1) and Jenna Gould (1-for-2, run) all had two RBI. Work (3.0 IP) struck out three while Tosto (2.0) struck out one to hold Shorecrest to a 2-for-17 day.

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Burlington-Edison 19, Sultan 0