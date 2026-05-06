Rick Larsen: Meeting transportation needs in Snohomish County

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A SoundTransit Link train pulls into the Mountlake Terrace station as U.S. Representative Rick Larsen talks about the T&I Committee’s work on the surface reauthorization bill on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Henry M. Jackson Award — Recognizes an individual who demonstrates exemplary service to the community and region.

For more than two decades, U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, has advocated for transportation needs and secured millions in funding for projects in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

On April 14, the Economic Alliance Snohomish County recognized those efforts at its annual meeting, awarding Larsen with the Henry M. Jackson award, named after the legendary former representative from the same district.

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County, in partnership with The Daily Herald, presented the Snohomish County Annual Awards on April 14 at its annual meeting. The awards recognize leaders and organizations that serve the community, bring innovation, and create opportunities in the region.

“It’s a real honor to represent family, friends, neighbors in the second congressional district,” Larsen told The Daily Herald. “It’s a privilege I don’t take for granted.”

A nominator referred to Larsen as an “advocate for Snohomish County businesses, residents, and environment.”

Ever since Larsen took the oath of office in 2001, he has sat on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Currently, the committee is working on the surface transportation reauthorization before the current law expires on Sept. 30.

The five-year bill lays out the funding for roads, bridges, highways, transit and rail across the country, Larsen said.

“But, obviously, we have specific needs in the Northwest,” he added.

Priorities in Washington include the light rail, repairing old bridges, assisting transit agencies in building out their systems, and supporting the maintenance and preservation of existing infrastructure, Larsen said.

In 2018, Larsen helped Sound Transit secure more than $1.3 billion in federal funding, according to Pam Larkin, Larsen’s communications director, in an email. The funding created jobs constructing the light rail line and stations in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Shoreline.

One project that used federal funds from a bipartisan infrastructure law Larsen helped write came to a head last week. Hundreds of Everett and Mukilteo residents celebrated the end of lengthy detours at the opening of the Edgewater Bridge on April 27.

Larsen’s impact on Snohomish County extends beyond how its residents travel.

The $3 million in funding Larsen secured in 2022 for the construction of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center came to fruition in January. The center is home to several local nonprofits, acting as a social services hub for south Snohomish County.

Protecting the state’s environment is another of Larsen’s priorities, he said.

“Every year, I take the lead in Congress to get funding for the Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery Fund,” he said. “And fight to ensure that there’s at least $65 million a year that go to the three West Coast states to help support the work that we’re doing in habitat restoration.”

Outside of work, Larsen enjoys bird watching. In the spring, he spotted a Western tanager in Everett as it was migrating.

“I took a picture of it and put it on Instagram and asked people to identify it for me,” he said. “Sort of crowdfunded that.”

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan