Dr. Ian Saltzman: Encouraging great learners and great citizens

Ian Saltzman during the student portion of the new Everett Public Schools’ superintendent interviews on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Everett, Wash. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Elson S. Floyd Award — Recognizes a visionary leader who, through partnership, tenacity and a strong commitment to community, has created lasting opportunities to improve quality of life and positively impact the regional economy.

Inspired by the educators of his youth, Ian Saltzman said he always wants to give 110% as the superintendent of Everett Public Schools.

In his nearly seven years on the job, Saltzman has aided successful levy campaigns, helped secure grant funds for Everett schools and seen some of the highest graduation rates in the state.

“If you have great schools,” he said. “Then you’re gonna have great citizens.”

On April 14, Saltzman was one of five people honored during the Economic Alliance Snohomish County annual meeting. He received the Elson S. Floyd Award, named after a former president of Washington State University.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for giving the students of Everett Public Schools a great opportunity and promoting their success,” Saltzman said in his acceptance speech. “Because we have great kids in our community. We have great success all across the region.”

In February, voters approved a nearly $400 million capital bond measure and a $361 million operations levy renewal during the special election with a rate of 63.8% and 64.4%, respectively.

The bond will support building a new elementary school, renovating Everett High School’s vocational building, replacing Lowell Elementary School and multiple improvements to Cascade High School, including replacing its library, cafeteria, performing arts building and creating a building for Career and Technical Education and STEM.

The levy will continue funding related to staffing, student programs and day-to-day school operations.

As superintendent, Saltzman worked closely with the citizens committee and spread the word about how the bond and levy would benefit the kids, he said.

“I’m very lucky to work side by side with a great city and great people,” he said.

Saltzman has partnered with the Everett Public Schools Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the district. Since Saltzman’s arrival, the foundation has secured $2.3 million for critical innovation programs, said Harmony Weinberg, spokesperson for Everett Public Schools.

This year, the foundation provided grants for 24 schools that will fund “anything that enhances learning,” Saltzman said.

The class of 2025 achieved the highest four-year, on-time graduation rate in district history at 96.3%. But for Saltzman, it’s about more than the graduation rates.

“We want to have kids that are great learners and great citizens,” he said.

Saltzman embodies the spirit of Elson S. Floyd, a nominator wrote.

“Dr. Saltzman embodies the rare combination of visionary leadership, relentless tenacity, and a profound commitment to expanding opportunity for those who have historically been left behind,” the nominator wrote.

Outside of work, Saltzman enjoys following the Mariners and Seahawks and spending time with his wife and twin daughters.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan