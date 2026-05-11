New passenger ferry to connect Everett, Langley

The Port of Everett and Everett Marina on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Port of Everett and Port of South Whidbey are planning to launch a new passenger ferry service traveling between Everett and Langley beginning in June, the Port of Everett announced Monday.

The ferry service will operate the pilot program on most Thursdays and Saturdays from June 4 to Aug. 29, according to the port. Two ferry trips will leave both Everett and Langley per day. It will utilize the 45-seat Hat Island Ferry, which is used to bring people between Everett and Hat Island, the small private island situated between Whidbey Island and Everett.

The focus of the new ferry service is on tourism, the Port of Everett wrote in its release, but the new service “will also be used to test demand for potential of permanent tourism and commuter service options between Everett and Whidbey Island in the future,” it wrote.

If the route is popular, it could be offered again in the future, the Port of Everett wrote. The port also operates a small ferry between Everett and Jetty Island during the summer months.

Lawmakers had floated a proposal allowing local port districts to fund passenger ferries through tolls or voter-approved taxes, but during the 2026 legislative session, the proposal died in the House following debate over amendments made in the Senate version of the bill.

The new service, named the “Harbor Hopper,” will cost between $10 to $12 for a one-way fare or $16 to $20 for a round trip ticket. Ferry rides are expected to take 30 to 45 minutes; no cars or bikes will be allowed on board.

“For years our ports have talked about a service that could connect our two communities and we are very excited for what this service will provide for both of our destinations,” wrote Jim Pivarnik, the executive director of the Port of South Whidbey, in a press release.

Catherine Soper, the chief of business development and tourism at the Port of Everett, wrote in the release that the service will make it easier to travel between Everett and Whidbey Island for a quick day trip or an extended visit.

“It’s a fun, accessible way to connect our communities,” Soper wrote.

Reservations will be strongly recommended for ferry riders, the Port of Everett wrote. Booking is not yet available.

Everett Transit’s Route 6 connects downtown Everett to the city’s waterfront. Langley is served by Island Transit, a fare-free service.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.