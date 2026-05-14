Everett schools to replace some water outlets after lead testing

EVERETT — Everett Public Schools shut off a number of water taps across its district after state testing found water from some outlets contained elevated levels of lead, district staff told the school board Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to replace numerous water outlets across the district and restrict others to handwashing use only as part of a remediation process undertaken alongside the state Department of Health. The replacement plans reflect only some of the schools tested — another group of action plans is expected to be approved in June.

All the schools in the district have already been tested and have had temporary measures implemented to prevent lead exposure.

The testing came after a 2021 state law mandated testing for lead in water across the state’s school districts. The districts are required to undergo the state testing by the end of June.

State law requires school districts to take action, like shutting off outlets or restricting use to handwashing only when water from an outlet tests for more than five parts per billion of lead — the same threshold the Food and Drug Administration requires bottled water to test under. Public water utilities are required to treat water in Washington when lead levels when more than 10% of samples test higher than 15 parts per billion.

Out of the 911 outlets tested at the 14 district elementary schools listed in the action plans, water from 100 contained over five parts per billion of lead and were flagged for remidation, about 11% of the outlets tested. Most of those, however, tested below the 15 parts per billion threshold.

Within 24 hours of the test results, district officials placed signage restricting outlets to hand washing only or turning them off entirely, depending on the levels of lead detected, according to Larry Fleckenstein, the district’s chief operating officer.

“If it was a faucet that would never be used to drink out of, it is a legal response to just indicate that faucet, that outlet as hand wash only,” Fleckenstein told the school board Tuesday. “If it is something that’s over 15 parts per billion or is intended to be a drinking fountain, then we would put it out of service.”

Within 48 hours of testing, principals also notified families of the test results, Fleckenstein said.

Some outlets have already been replaced with new filters, the district’s plan shows. All outlets flagged for replacement will be completed by the beginning of August, the plan shows.

There are no safe levels of lead in the blood, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and its effects are more harmful for very young children. It can slow growth and development, damage organs, cause learning and behavior problems as well as problems with speech. But if a person’s exposure to lead stops, the amount of lead in their blood can decrease as it is released over time.

Exposure to lead from drinking water is relatively uncommon, according to the state department of health. The most common source of lead exposure comes from lead-based paint.

“Families with concerns about lead exposure should consult their healthcare provider or local health department for individualized guidance,” a district website reads.

In June 2025, state testing at the Edmonds School District found that some of its water outlets also contained elevated lead levels.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.