Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for May 10-16

The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 10-16. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Mak Dauer | Snohomish girls tennis

Dauer won the Wesco 3A/2A North singles title on May 6, dominating her opponent 6-0, 6-0. Dauer won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for May 3-9 by claiming 476 (36.79%) of the 1,294 votes.

♦♦VOTE FOR THE HERALD’S ATHLETE OF THE WEEK HERE♦♦

This week’s nominees

Mackenzie Aasen | Stanwood girls track & field

The sophomore won the 100 meters, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, and ran the first leg of the Spartans’ victorious 1,600-meter relay team on May 16 at the Wesco 3A North championships to help Stanwood win the league title.

Mia Hoekendorf | Everett softball

The junior shortstop’s first-inning, two-run home run propelled the eighth-seeded Seagulls to a 2-1, state-tournament clinching win over Stanwood in the 3A District 1 Tournament on May 12.

Carly Madhaven | Archbishop Murphy softball

The senior went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, 3 RBI and 2 runs in a winner-to-state, loser-out win over Ellensburg on May 16.

Olivia Martinez | Kamiak softball

In a state-clinching, 8-6 win over Redmond on May 11, the sophomore drove in six runs with a three-run home run in the first inning, and added a bases-loaded double in the second inning for three more RBI.

Danny Morgan | Shorewood baseball

The sophomore held Edmonds-Woodway to just two hits across four innings, and he went 1-for-2 at the plate with two walks, one RBI and one run scored in a District 1 3A winner-to-state consolation game on May 16.

Isaiah Owens | Glacier Peak boys track & field

The senior sprinter won the 100- and 200-meter sprints, and ran the first leg of the Grizzlies’ winning 400-meter relay team to help GP clinch the boys team title May 15 at the Wesco 4A Championships.

Hugo Ramirez | Lake Stevens boys golf

Ramirez shot 2-under-par 140 over 36 holes in the 4A District 1 Championships at Legion Memorial Golf Course May 11-12.

Andre Tarasov | Monroe baseball

The sophomore drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the eighth to send the Bearcats to state in a loser-out, 1-0 win over Stanwood on May 16.

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Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.