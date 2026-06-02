Federal deadline for flood relief funds looms

Floodwater from the Snohomish River partially covers a flood water sign along Lincoln Avenue on Dec. 11 in Snohomish. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent out a final call Monday for federal relief fund applications from those impacted by the December floods.

The application deadline is June 10, a press release said. FEMA disaster outreach teams will be at the Human Services Resource Fair 4-6 p.m. Tuesday in Monroe at 1070 Village Way for those who need assistance with their application.

A disaster assistance center will also be open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Snohomish Library, 311 Maple Ave.

At both locations, the U.S. Small Business Administration will be offering low-interest loans to businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.

At any time by June 10, individuals can apply at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or through the FEMA app.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay