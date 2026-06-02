Raising Cane’s sets opening date for Lynnwood location on June 23

EVERETT — Fried chicken lovers in Snohomish County can rejoice. Raising Cane’s Lynnwood location is opening its doors June 23.

While this is the fast food chain’s fourth location in the state, the 1232 164th St. SW location is the first in the county and introduces the first drive-thru in the Seattle area, according to a press release. In celebration of the opening, Raising Cane’s is offering 20 customers free Cane’s for a year and hosting community givebacks.

Located just off the I-5 across from Martha Lake, the double-lane drive-thru aims to serve customers quickly and efficiently, the release said.

Officials worry the opening will cause traffic in an area already prone to congestion.

The county is working with Raising Cane’s corporate office on plans to have off-duty police officers at the opening, said Doug McCormick, deputy director and county engineer for Snohomish County Public Works.

“For some reason, when fast food restaurants like this come to a new area, there tends to be a little bit more excitement,” he said. “So we try to have a plan in place.”

Another priority is preventing traffic backups.

The Raising Cane’s developer installed what is referred to as a “pork chop,” McCormick said in an email. A “pork chop” is a concrete triangle that creates a right-turn lane. In this case, it will create a right in/right out access point along 164th Street Southwest.

Drivers not visiting the restaurant can avoid traffic in that lane by keeping to the middle and left lanes.

It’s the same situation on 13th Avenue West, McCormick said.

“As you go north on 13th, there’s quite a long left-turn pocket, and there’s a raised c-curve down that median,” he said. “Traffic will have to use that right in, right out.”

If there is no room for cars to enter the parking lot, officers will direct traffic to keep cars flowing past the driveway so as not to clog the lane on 164th Street, McCormick said.

“I would say for motorists that are driving through the area, be aware that they are opening and that there’s something different going on,” he said.

While not in the cards right now, if left turns become an issue, the county might add a c-curve along 164th Street Southwest at a later date, McCormick said.

Currently, the restaurant is hiring for more than 170 positions through Friday or until hiring needs are met, the release said. Positions included cashier, fry cook and customer service associate. Pay starts at $17.50 per hour

Individuals can apply at jobs.raisingcanes.com.

“Crewmembers are at the center of everything we do at Raising Cane’s,” said Raising Cane’s Restaurant Leader Tay Hicks in the release.

Raising Cane’s runs more than 1,000 restaurants across 40+ states, the release said. In 2026, the chain plans to open nearly 100 new locations.

The Lynnwood location will engage through fundraising opportunities and sponsorships with local schools, sports teams and nonprofits, the release said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan