Visible Coffee Roasters brews up an Edmonds location

Vinny Diaz, the general manager of Visible Coffee Roasters, inside the coffee shop on Monday, June 1, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Baristas work on making drinks inside of Visible Edmonds on Monday, June 1, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

EVERETT — The coffee company with its sights on making everyone feel visible can now be spotted in Edmonds.

Visible Coffee Roasters’ new Edmonds shop, located at 622 5th Ave S, officially opened its doors Monday. This is the coffee company’s fifth location, and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon, said the company’s general manager, Vinny Diaz.

“Any city that we see, we want to be part of it, because we want every person to feel visible,” Diaz said. “We wanted to be part of Edmonds because it’s a beautiful space. It’s super community-centered, and community is something that we’re huge on.”

While Visible hosted the grand opening on Monday, complete with pop-up vendors and live music, residents have been stopping by to grab a cup of joe since the soft launch on Memorial Day.

Diaz attributes the early crowds to a promotional video that unexpectedly gained traction on social media, garnering around 15,0000 views. Diaz recalled watching nearby locals step out of their homes and apartments to walk over for their coffee fix.

The coffee company began construction in February, after taking over the building that formerly housed the Filipino restaurant Barkada. The two-story space has undergone an earth-toned makeover, but Diaz said they hope to capture what the community loved from the original restaurant.

“It’s just been so much fun seeing all the Edmond locals, knowing what the space was,” she said. “Which was truly a hub of community, and we’re able to bring that hub of community back with our company.”

Visitors can enjoy their drinks on one of the colorful chairs scattered on the turf patio out front or venture downstairs to find seating for varying levels of socialization. From wooden benches arranged in a semicircle for talking with your neighbor to single-person benches, the Edmonds location aims to meet the needs of young families and busy professionals.

A small room is even available to rent for $5 an hour for those looking for an isolated place to study or work.

From the colorful abstract murals to the Lemon Bar Bliss Latte on the summer menu, Visible Edmonds sets out to create a playful space for its customers.

“A lot of coffee shops don’t have as much color,” Diaz said. “We just want to do something fun.”

Among the employees buzzing around on opening day in striped aprons is Tracy Edwards, who began her Visible journey on the other side of the counter. After being a regular for years, Visible offered her a job.

“It was the best coffee I’ve ever had, and now it’s the best community I’ve ever had,” Edwards said.

Edwards is excited for the community events planned for the new location, such as live music, karaoke, board game nights and more.

“If you’re looking for a place that is a second home to meet with friends or have a solo date,” she said. “This is the perfect place for that.”

Edmonds too far? Visible has locations in Mill Creek, Everett, Snohomish and Seattle. Within the next 90 days, Visible plans to open two Woodinville locations, followed by a Stanwood location at the beginning of next year, Diaz said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan