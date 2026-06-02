Your 2026 guide to Snohomish County Pride

Swipe or click to see more

“Celebrating Pride is about making sure people who may not always feel seen know that they belong here,” says Amanda Munro, chair of the Snohomish Pride Committee. (Photo courtesy of Historic Dowtown Snohomish.)

Swipe or click to see more

A person wears a pride flag in their hat during the second annual Arlington Pride at Legion memorial Park in Arlington in 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald file photo)

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — Organizations across Snohomish County are gearing up for LGBTQ+ Pride Month, with celebrations starting Friday.

Here’s a guide to Snohomish County Pride events this month:

Friday, June 5

Mountlake Terrace Pride

Snohomish County Pride events begin Friday with the city of Mountlake Terrace hosting its first-ever pride event from 5-8 p.m. at Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza at 23204 58th Ave. W. The event will feature dance performances, food trucks, local vendors, community resources, live music, and a pet strut and stroll. If you’re still looking to celebrate when the event ends, the Getaway Tavern is hosting a 21+ after-party at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

City Pride in Lynnwood

In Lynnwood, a Pride celebration will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Lynnwood Civic Campus, 19000 44th Ave. W. Activities include a pride flag raising, live performances, food trucks and vendors, including local small businesses. The city is hosting the event in partnership with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, Edmonds School District and the Lynnwood Library.

Pride Events in Snohomish

Snohomish has a full Pride schedule on Saturday, starting with the Snohomish Pride Parade from 10-11:30 a.m. in downtown Snohomish. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Pride Market featuring LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors.

At 11:30 a.m., Spada Farmhouse Brewery is hosting a Pride After Party, where all proceeds from Pride Beer will go to Out in Snohomish, the organizers of Snohomish Pride. Also after the parade at 11:30 a.m. is a Pay-What-You-Can Pride Portrait event benefiting The Trevor Project, a nonprofit suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

At 4:30 p.m., Progressive Churches Working Together is hosting an inclusive church service at the Snohomish Carnegie Lawn at 105 Cedar Ave.

Throughout the month of June, Out in Snohomish is hosting several additional Pride events, which can be found at outinsnohomish.org/pride-2026.

Drag Plant Bingo in Everett

During Sorticulture, Everett’s annual garden arts festival, Everett Pride will host 21+ Drag Plant Bingo at Bayside Cafe, 2913 W. Marine View Drive. Tickets are $20 and available at givebutter.com/DragPlantBingo. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the bingo fun and plant-winning will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Stanwood-Camano Pride

The fifth annual Stanwood-Camano Pride will take place Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Freedom Park on Camano Island. Vendors, performers and local organizations will come together for the event. Organizers encourage attendees to use the Snow Goose Shuttle in Stanwood to avoid having to find parking near Freedom Park. Additional shuttle service will be available from Arrowhead Ranch on Camano Island. More information is available at stanwoodcamanopride.com/event.

Sunday, June 7

Lake Stevens Pride 2026

Lake Stevens Pride is hosting its fourth annual festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Sunday at Stevens Creek Elementary. The festival will include a carnival, food trucks, vendors and performances.

Saturday, June 13

Marysville Pridefest

Marysville Pride is hosting its second annual Pridefest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Asbery Athletic Field at Totem Middle School. The event will feature a free, gender-affirming closet, bounce house and fun zone, a pride flag forest, arts and crafts, live performances, a sensory area and lawn games.

Pride in the Park in Bothell

The city of Bothell is hosting a free, family-friendly Pride event from 1-4 p.m. at Park at Bothell Landing. The event will include music, crafts, resources and more.

Sunday, June 14

Monroe Pride 2026

Monroe’s annual Pride event will take place June 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at Skykomish River Centennial Park. The event will feature a Pride Market, food trucks, live performances, and games and activities.

Saturday, June 20

Everett Pride Block Party

Everett Pride will host its fourth annual block party from noon to 6 p.m. June 20 at Wetmore Avenue and Wall Street. The event will include a slew of drag and music performances, food, vendors and fun for all ages.

Sunday, June 21

Diva Drag Brunch in Everett

The day after Saturday’s block party, Everett Pride will host a 21+ drag brunch at Bayside Cafe. Tickets are $30 and available at givebutter.com/diva-drag-brunch-2026. Doors open at 11 a.m. and drag performances will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Edmonds Pride Festival

From 2-6 p.m. at the Edmonds Civic Center Playfield, Edmonds Pride will host its annual cornerstone event. The festival will feature live performances, including music, drag performances and storytellers. Attendees can also check out a craft tent and a market featuring local vendors, food trucks and LGBTQ+ community groups.

Edmonds Pride is hosting several other events throughout the month of June, including a Pride Movie Extravaganza on June 12 and a Pride Picnic on June 14. A full schedule of events can be found at www.edmondspride.net/pride-calendar.

Mill Creek Pride Community Picnic

From noon to 4 p.m., Mill Creek Pride will host a picnic at the Heatherwood Middle School track including performances, vendors and community partners.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.