Boeing’s Everett 737 MAX production line takes off July 6, CEO says

As Boeing prepares for its new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington, the North Line Cafe is already open. (Boeing)

EVERETT — A previously announced new production line in Everett for Boeing’s 737 MAX now has a start date, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said Friday.

The North Line in Everett will begin production of the 737 MAX July 6, Ortberg told CNBC.

Boeing added the Everett line to aid the aerospace company’s 2027 target production goal of 52 jets per month, a jump from its current approved monthly rate of 47.

The North Line, where the company will manufacture 737s in Everett for the first time, will be capable of building all 737 MAX models but will initially focus on producing the 737 MAX 8, 9 and 10, the Daily Herald previously reported.

The Everett production line will replicate the Renton factory’s building process, aside from introducing the 737 Wing Transport Tool, which transports partially completed wings for final assembly in Everett.

In May, Boeing announced it was raising its monthly 737 production rate from 42 to 47 after passing the Federal Aviation Administration’s capstone review. The production cap stems from a door plug that blew out of a 737 MAX in 2024 after it took off from Portland.

“We’re off and rolling now for the 47-a-month rate, and we should be there in the next couple of months,” said Ortberg May 27 during the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

As far as long-term production goals, Boeing leadership is aiming for 63 jets per month, according to the CNBC interview.

The door plug incident is not the only hurdle the 737 MAX line has faced. In 2018 and 2019, two 737 MAX crashes resulted in 346 deaths and grounded the plane for 20 months over safety concerns.

The 737 MAX 10 is currently not certified by the FAA due to issues with the deicing system of the plane’s engine. The de-icing issues also affect the 737 MAX 8 and 9, which the FAA has allowed to fly.

Previously, Boeing stated that the new 737 MAX production line would be added to Everett in mid-2024 to complement the three existing MAX production lines at the Renton factory. Issues with the de-icing system delayed the process.

Upon beginning North Line operations, the program will undergo a low-rate initial production, where the build process is intentionally slowed to allow for additional checks and adjustments. Boeing will use the first set of airplanes made during this production to demonstrate conformity to the FAA.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan