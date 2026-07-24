Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Lynnwood

EVERETT — Another fried chicken chain is coming to Lynnwood.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing its Nashville-style tenders to a location across the street from the Alderwood Mall, at 18505 Alderwood Mall Parkway, according to Blythe Beaubien, a spokesperson for the chicken chain, in an email.

Restaurant officials hope to open the restaurant in December, but “it just depends,” said Sana Keshap, the eatery’s local franchisee. Officials are also looking at early next year for the opening of the over 2,500-square-foot restaurant.

Last month, another fried chicken joint, Raising Cane’s, opened its doors in Lynnwood to a crowd of hundreds. Founded in Louisiana, Raising Cane’s runs more than 1,000 restaurants across more than 40 states.

Since Dave’s Hot Chicken got its start in an East Hollywood parking lot nine years ago, it’s opened around 390 locations across the country, including four in Washington. This will be the first location in Snohomish County.

The Lynnwood location will feature a patio space and artwork unique to the area, Keshap said.

The eatery is known for its tenders of varying spice levels, from no spice to Reaper. The eatery’s goal is to “make juicy, spicy, hot chicken that will ‘Blow Your Mind,’” according to the website.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan