Everett council funds design of California Street bike lanes

Vehicles travel on California Street between Broadway and Maple Street on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Everett, Washington. The Everett City Council allocated about $1.5 million toward the design of new bicycle lanes that are set to be installed along California Street east of the city’s downtown. (Michael Henneke / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Everett City Council allocated about $1.5 million on Wednesday toward the design of new bicycle lanes that are set to be installed along California Street east of the city’s downtown.

The bike lanes are set to stretch from Broadway to Maple Street, connecting with the existing bicycle facilities at the Highway 2 trestle. To make room for the new 6-foot-wide bike lanes on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the street, the existing angled parking along California Street would change to parallel parking, according to a city description of the project.

Much of the $1.45 million approved for the project’s design — about $1.1 million — came from federal grants. About $300,000 came from a city street improvement fund.

There’s currently no estimated cost for the construction phase of the project, city public works spokesperson Kathleen Baxter said Thursday. That will be determined through the design phase.

The project is one of dozens included in the city’s 2011 Bike Master Plan, which laid out future upgrades to the bicycle network that would be implemented over the next 30 years. Since the plan was approved, the city has built about 41 miles of on-street bike infrastructure and 23 miles of off-street projects, the city said in an update in April. The city hopes to update the Bicycle Master Plan and incorporate it into an active transportation plan by utilizing federal funding by the end of 2027.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.