Man drowns at Lake Goodwin during holiday weekend

EVERETT — A man is believed to have drowned in Lake Goodwin during the holiday weekend.

On Sunday before 5 p.m., first responders were called to Wenberg County Park in Stanwood for reports of a man in the water who had gone missing, according to a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The 29-year-old man was at the lake with his family when he disappeared, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue swimmers found the man underwater around 5:45 p.m., a spokesperson said. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The body has been turned over to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com