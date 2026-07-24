Fight between teens leads to gunfire in Bothell on Thursday night

EVERETT — A fight between teens lead to gunfire Thursday night in Bothell, police said.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting outside a McDonald’s on 17th Avenue Southeast in the Canyon Park neighborhood, according to a social media post from the Bothell Police Department. Police said no injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police several teens met in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant where a fight broke out, according to an updated release shared by Bothell police on Friday morning. During the struggle, one of the teens pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, police said.

Officers were able to locate several teens who fled from the scene and two of the teens involved have been detained, the release said. Police also recovered a gun from the scene.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, the department said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to call the Bothell Police Department at 425-577-5656.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com