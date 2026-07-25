Forum: Everett needs thoughtful planning, not rushed commitments

To the citizens of Everett,

The recent City Council meetings have shown that the city is moving ahead with the downtown stadium project before providing residents with a complete financial plan. Over several meetings, the council has approved land purchases, interfund loans, and even begun condemnation actions, while noting that the full funding strategy will not be available until September. Staff have explained that private‑sector negotiations are still in progress, leaving the public with only partial information as major commitments are made.

Everett has a history with large projects that should make us cautious. Everett Station was built with high hopes for economic growth, yet public records and years of reporting show that the project ultimately cost more than expected and required long‑term debt that the city carried for years. Some of the anticipated revenue never reached the levels originally projected. That experience is part of our civic memory, and it should encourage us to ask careful questions now.

This is especially important because Everett is already facing financial strain. We have just seen another public‑utility rate increase, and taxes have gone up for many households. Earlier this year, Everett Public Schools asked voters to support levies to maintain essential educational services, a request that many families struggled with because they are already managing rising costs. These pressures are real, and they affect our ability as a community to take on new obligations.

A new stadium would bring in revenue, and keeping our sports teams is important — especially with MLB’s updated standards putting Funko Field at risk. But those benefits do not replace the need for a clear, complete financial plan. Costs have already risen significantly, and the city is paying above assessed value for multiple parcels. Before Everett commits further, residents deserve to understand the long‑term financial implications and how the project fits into the broader challenges the city is facing.

This is not about opposing growth or opportunity. It is about ensuring that major decisions are made with full transparency, realistic expectations, and respect for the financial pressures already carried by Everett families. We can support progress while still asking for clarity.

Everett deserves thoughtful planning, not rushed commitments.

Jonathan Peebles lives in Everett.